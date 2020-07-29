CHARLOTTE
Marylin A. Stasi
Marylin A. Stasi, 85, of Lake Suzy, Fla., entered eternal life peacefully on July 17, 2020. She was born on December 4, 1934, in Elizabeth, N.J.
She is preceded in death by her husband Richard, her parents Frank and Mary Agnes Wehrle and her siblings Kathleen, Frank, Lorraine and Raymond.
Marylin was a woman of many names, aside from Marylin she was known as Mom, Nanny, Aunt Doll, Aunt Marylin and Lynn. She was a devoted wife and stay-at-home mom until her daughters went off to college. She was an avid bowler in her day and enjoyed doing odd jobs and making crafts. Her Cambourne Shores home in Toms River was her getaway and she most definitely enjoyed gallivanting with her best friend Jean Stivale and cousins Kathleen Mierjewski and Ann “Sis” Capone. She moved to the Lake Suzy area from Toms River in 2008.
She will be dearly missed by her daughters Maureen and Laura Stasi, grand-daughter Brynn Marie Goldate, grand-son-in-law Jassiel Barberena and great-grandson Cameron Richard Barberena along with many nephews and nieces.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at San Antonio Catholic Church 24445 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte followed by interment with her husband Rich at the Sarasota National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, Florida 34238-9989.
ENGLEWOOD
Andrew William Wind
1932-2020
An Englewood, Fla., resident since 1996, Andrew William Wind, age 87, died peacefully at home on July 23, 2020.
Besides his beloved wife of 64 years, Dorothy “Dot” Monroe, Andy leaves behind their three children: Suzanne Wind Gaskell (John), of Lyme, Conn., Kevin Andrew Wind of Venice, Fla.; and Nancy Wind Benjamin (Keith d. 2008) of Tiburon, Calif., Grandchildren: Jeremy and Matthew Greenbaum, Bruce and Peri Benjamin.
Andy was the youngest of four children born to Andrew William Wind, Sr. and Mildred A. McCarthy, on November 13, 1932, in Utica, N.Y. Andy is survived by two of his sisters: Margaret Barry of East Syracuse, N.Y. and Arlene McShane (William) of Fairfield Glade, Tenn. A sister, Lois Goodspeed, predeceased him. He is also survived by his first cousin, Henry “Bud” Wind of Englewood who convinced Andy and Dot to retire to Englewood.
Andy and Dot’s marriage in 1956 marked the beginning of an adventure that led them from New York to Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont, and eventually Florida. In 1973, realizing a long-held dream of owning his own business, he bought a grocery store in Saxtons River, Vt., which he operated until retirement in 1994.
A celebration of Andy’s life will be arranged at a later date; internment will be at Sarasota National (Veterans) Cemetery. Lemon Bay Funeral Home (lemonbayfh.com) is in charge of arrangements. Please see their website for more details.
