CHARLOTTE
Virginia Knight
PHOTO
Virginia Knight, 92, of Punta Gorda, Fla., passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020. She was born on October 5, 1927, to Bob and Bessie Ernest in Punta Gorda, Fla.
Throughout her many years in Punta Gorda and Boca Grande, Virginia enjoyed helping with the family business, Knight Brothers Boat and Marina, and within the local community. She lovingly raised her four children and as the family grew became a doting grandmother to her wonderful grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Virginia was married to her beloved husband Johns for 67 years prior to his passing in 2014 and together, they traveled throughout the country in their motor home. She also found delight in gardening and attending bluegrass shows. Mostly, she adored spending time with family and friends.
Virginia will be deeply missed by her daughter Virginia Knight; sons Thomas A. Knight, Johns (Shelia) Knight, and Eugene (Cynthia) Knight; multiple brothers and sisters; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at the Indian Springs Cemetery, 5400 Indian Springs Road, Punta Gorda, FL.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, www.stjude.org.
To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Virginia, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation.
Joseph G Lowden
PHOTO
FLAG
September 1, 1936 – August 6, 2020
Formerly of Burlington, N.J., he passed away in Port Charlotte, Fla. Joe was a US Navy veteran, teamster and after 33 years retired as a package car driver for UPS. He was a lifelong Yankees and Phillies fan, who attended hundreds of baseball games in his life. He also enjoyed traveling the roads and seeing the country. Joe was a parishioner of San Antonio RC church in Port Charlotte, Fla., and former parishioner of St Paul RC church; was a past member of the Roma Club, Elks, and Vittorio Emmanuel men’s clubs in Burlington, N.J. His biggest joy was always spending time with his family and friends.
Joseph was pre-deceased by his daughter Kathy Lowden-Ryder, his parents Gordon & Helen Lowden, brothers Robert, Richard, Jack, Thomas A. Sr., Francis, sisters Mary Green and Eileen. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Lorraine (nee Onori), sons Kevin, Michael (Linda) and daughter Susan Gaskill (Christopher Sr), six grandsons, eight great-grandchildren, sister Rita, sister-in-law Susan, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service and mass of Christian burial will be held when conditions allow.
Grace M. Wahl
Grace M. Wahl, 97, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away peacefully in Port Charlotte on Sunday, August 9, 2020.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Homes & Crematory, Port Charlotte Chapel.
ENGLEWOOD
Bernice 'Bea' Elizabeth Bennett
PHOTO
Bernice “Bea” Elizabeth Bennett, 93, of Englewood, Fla., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Bernice was born on August 26, 1926, in Chicago, Ill., to the late Frances and Julius Mason. She is survived by her loving family, daughter, Diane Jeleniewski (Phillip) and son, Thomas Cheske, Jr. (Anita).
Former daughter-in-law, Wendy Terpstra (Jerry), grandchildren, Eric Cheske (Silvia), Samantha Sauline (Derek), and Blake Cheske (Kacy), eight great-grandchildren and aunt to many. Bernice was preceded in death by first husband, Thomas Cheske, Sr. and second husband, Hugh Bennett, sister, Beatrice Haustein, brothers, Tony and George Mason. Her love for her family was exceeded only by her love for Jesus.
Bernice was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority and past member of the Order of the Eastern Star and volunteer at Englewood Community Hospital. She was a wonderful person who lived and loved life to the fullest. She will be remembered for her endless kindness, compassion and love for her family and friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Lemon Bay Funeral Home, 2 Buchans Landing, Englewood, FL. Further services will be held in Chicago, Ill. with interment at St Casimir Cemetery.
Joanne DiNello Wood
PHOTO
Joanne DiNello Wood, 70, of South Yarmouth, Mass., and Englewood, Fla., formerly of Southington, Conn., entered into Eternal Peace on Saturday, August 8, 2020. She was the beloved wife to the late George Wood. Joanne, the loving daughter to the late George and Adeline (Celella) DiNello, was born January 13, 1950, and grew up in Southington, Conn., where she lived much of her life.
A graduate of Southington High School, Joanne went on to own and run a tax accounting business from her home for many years, taking over for her father following his retirement. Joanne enjoyed traveling, sewing, lunches with her cousins, weekend trips with her girlfriends, combing the beach, the 4th of July, and most of all – her grandchildren. Each summer Joanne would bring her grandchildren to Cape Cod, affectionately known as Camp GrammaGrampa, and spoil them each in her own way. The special memories Grandma Jo made with each of her grandchildren will never be forgotten.
Joanne will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her daughter Kelly LaCluyze of Southington and grandchildren Robert and Katherine, her daughter Karen Roberts and son-in-law Dan of Burlington and grandchildren David and Emily, her partner of 12 years Paul Crucshiel of Yarmouth Port, Mass., and his son Andrew and daughter-in-law Emiko, her brother Philip DiNello, her mother-in-law Eileen Wood, her sisters-in-law Patricia (Paul) Cichowski and Susan (Henry) Hopkins, nieces, nephews, and many family members and friends who were so dear to Joanne throughout her life.
A special thank you to the staff at Visiting Nurse Association of Cape Cod Hospice for their care and compassion during this pandemic, allowing Joanne to remain comfortable and among family during such a difficult time.
Her funeral will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 9:15 a.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington to St. Dominic Church, 1050 Flanders Rd., Southington for a memorial Mass at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Thomas Cemetery. Memorial calling hours will be Thursday from 4-7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to; Visiting Nurse Assoc. of Cape Cod Hospice, PO Box 370, Hyannis, MA 02601-0370
For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiasouthington.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.