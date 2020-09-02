CHARLOTTE
Gerald Chandler Parsons
Gerald Chandler Parsons, 80, of Port Charlotte, Fla., died suddenly on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at Bayfront Health-Port Charlotte.
Gerald was born June 13, 1940 in Lansing, Mich., to the late Chandler and Arlene Parsons.
He was a long time resident of Grand Ledge, Mich., where he ran Parsons Chemical and later became a residential landlord. An avid boater, he realized a lifelong dream of moving his family to Florida in 1984. Settling in Port Charlotte, Gerald again built up a residential renting business while enjoying boating, tennis, biking and RV travel. He was a second generation Eagle Scout and was Scoutmaster in Michigan and remained active with scouting in Port Charlotte.
Gerald was a dedicated family man and is survived by his wife of 57 years, Susan E. Parsons of Port Charlotte; Daughter, Lucinda “Cindy” (James) Crum of Tampa, Fla.; a son, Gerald C. (Jennifer) Parsons, Jr. of Port Charlotte; and four grandchildren: Macy, Zander, Chandler & Mia.
Numerous friends, customers, neighbors, scouts and tenants will remember and miss him.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
Robert 'Bob' F. Vorbroker
Robert “Bob” F. Vorbroker, 92, of Punta Gorda, Fla., died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Bayfront Health-Punta Gorda.
He was born Jan. 23, 1928, in Detroit, Mich., to the late Clifford and Catherine (Lorenz) Vorbroker. Bob was an honorably discharged U.S. Army veteran of World War II and a member of several fraternal organizations. He was a dedicated employee of Walmart for 13 years.
Robert is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Dianne (Gofrank) Vorbroker; a son, Robert J. Vorbroker; a daughter, Sharon (husband-Richard) Hodder; two grandchildren, Bridgette and Michael Brozovic.
Interment with military honors by a U.S. Army Honor Guard will be later at Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota, Florida.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation ww5.komen.org or a favorite charity.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Punta Gorda Chapel.
Linda Ann Hewitt
Linda Ann Hewitt, 63, of North Port, Fla., died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at home.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
Nathaniel Kembery Pipkins
Retired US Army MSG Nathaniel Kembery Pipkins, age 89, 4737 Dominion Road of Fayetteville, departed this life on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.
Funeral Service will be held on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Wiseman Mortuary Chapel.Burial at a later date at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery.
He leaves to cherish his loving memory: wife of 44 years Jean Pipkins; son, Ernest Sanford Jr.; daughters, Cynthia Pickins, Mellanor Bridges, Jeamene Sanford, Freida Cook, and six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
