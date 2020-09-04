CHARLOTTE
John R. Goyden
PHOTO
John R. Goyden, 86, of Port Charlotte, Fla., formerly of Mercerville, N.J., entered into God’s loving care on Aug. 23, 2020. He now joins his dear partner Jean Francis.
Born Jan. 7, 1934, in Trenton, N.J., to John and Lillian (Walczynski) Goyden. He graduated from Hamilton High East and worked with McLean Engineering, Princeton Junction, N.J., for over 20 years. He later worked with CV Hill Refrigeration in Trenton, N.J. During his N.J. years he was deeply involved with the Mercerville Lions Club.
Upon retirement from CV Hill Refrigeration John moved full time to his beloved Port Charlotte, Fla. community.
John is survived by his two sons and daughter and their spouses, Keith and Chicu Goyden of Chatola, India; Gary and Karen Goyden of Robbinsville, N.J.; and Teresa and Stephen Stawicki of Lakeland, Fla. Five grandchildren, Daniel (Tristen) Stawicki, Emily (Alex) Seekings, Alexa Goyden, Lindsay Goyden and Miller Fox, a sister, Frances Brzezynski, two brothers, Ed (Nancy) Goyden and Bob (Kay) Goyden, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 at San Antonio Catholic Church, 24445 Rampart Blvd, Port Charlotte, Florida.
DESOTO
Dr. Mary Lee Delores Jenkins
Dr. Mary Lee Delores Jenkins, 87, passed away on Aug. 21, 2020, at home in Arcadia, Fla.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hickson Funeral Home of Ft. Myers.
