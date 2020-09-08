CHARLOTTE
Francis 'Frank' J. Cappiello
PHOTO
FLAG
Francis “Frank” J. Cappiello, 67, of Port Charlotte, Fla., died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte.
Frank was born July 20, 1953 in Stamford, Conn., to the late Frank Vincent and Anna Marie Cappiello. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, serving from 1975 until 1979, when he was honorably discharged with the rank of Captain. He subsequently worked for Cablevision Industries of Liberty NY as Senior Operations Manager until 1995, when the company was acquired by Time Warner. Inc.
Frank retired from The Bank of NY Mellon as a project manager and moved to Port Charlotte, Fla., last year from Boston, Mass.
He is survived by his loving spouse, Oleg Svetetskiy; a daughter, Katie Welsh and her husband Sean, Kristopher Cappiello and his wife Danielle and their son Kris, Kevin Cappiello and his wife Laura Lewis and their son Kevin; three sisters, Jane Cappiello-Culp, Linda Cappiello, and Peggy Mahan and brother, Thomas Cappiello.
Memorial services will be held at a later date in Boston. Interment with military honors will be in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, Mass.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic, Port Charlotte, Fla.,
www.volunteercare.org or Fenway Community Health Center, Inc., Boston, MA www.fenwayhealth.org
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte.
Billie Joyce Gottschalk
Billie Joyce Gottschalk, 90, of Port Charlotte, Fla., died Sunday Sept. 6, 2020 at Tidewell Hospice House, Venice, Florida.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
Robert W. Massey
Robert W. Massey, 83, of Port Charlotte, Fla., died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 at home.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
Nikolaus Sebestyen
PHOTO
Nikolaus Sebestyen, age 89, a resident of Punta Gorda, Fla., and Eastham, Cape Cod, Mass., died peacefully at his home in Eastham on Sept. 5, 2020.
Nick was born on Nov. 10, 1930 in Budapest, Hungary to the late Dr. Sandor and Ida (Mahain) Sebestyen. He graduated from the Technical University of Budapest with a Master’s degree in Optical Engineering.
Nick was president of the anti-Communist Worker’s Union at the Hungarian Optical Works and was actively involved in the 1956 Hungarian Revolution. At great risk, he escaped to Yugoslavia in 1957, where he remained in a refugee camp for four months until he was allowed to emigrate to West Germany.
In Germany, he worked for Zeiss Optics in Wetzlar until 1960, when he joined Bodenseewerk Perkin-Elmer Corporation in Uberlingen, Germany as an optical engineer, designing scientific instruments. In 1973, Nick transferred to Perkin-Elmer’s headquarters in Norwalk, Conn., where he worked as an Engineering Manager and Product Manager for Fluorescence, UV, ICP and NMR instruments until his retirement in 1994. He had a reputation for being the “go-to Man” for challenging projects.
Nick was predeceased by his parents and a sister, Maria Boszormenyi. He is survived by his loving wife of fifty years, Jane Schallis Sebestyen, beloved daughters Andrea Henderson of Fayston, Vt., and Dr. Christina Sebestyen (husband, Dr. James Eadie) of Austin, Texas. Also surviving are grandsons Alex and Will Henderson and Garrett and Dylan Eadie.
After retirement, Nick and Jane traveled extensively. They sailed on their sailboat, TABU III, on the Atlantic coast and both coasts of Florida. Nick was a passionate and accomplished sailor since the age of seven. He successfully competed in regattas both in Europe and the US. When he wasn’t sailing his own boat, he loved ocean cruising in the Caribbean, Alaska, South America, Europe and Australia.
Skiing was another of his passions, one he passed on to his daughters and grandsons. In his later years, he took pride in growing lush geraniums and tomatoes on his deck.
Nick will be greatly missed by those who loved him.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 8, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Nickerson Funeral Home, Orleans, Mass. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joan of Arc Church in Orleans, Mass., on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Eastham, Mass.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in his memory to VNA Hospice of Cape Cod or Tidewell Hospice, Port Charlotte, Fla. For online condolences, please visit www.nickersonfunerals.com.
ENGLEWOOD
Harold H. Hauschild
PHOTO
FLAG
Harold H. Hauschild, 76, a resident of Englewood, Fla., and a summer resident at Lake Lauderdale Campground in Jackson, N.Y., died Saturday Aug. 22, 2020, at the Saratoga Hospital in Saratoga, N.Y., following a brief illness.
He was born in Davenport, Iowa July 6, 1944. He was the son of the late Harold H. Hauschild Sr. and Lorraine (Baker) Hauschild.
Following high school Harold served in the United States Navy.
For many years Harold had been employed at Johnson Controls. He later worked for the Sarasota County Government as Building Superintendent, retiring in 2009.
He married the former Norma Gauthier from Bennington, Vermont on Nov. 17, 1996, in Rotonda West, Fla.
Harold was very active. He enjoyed playing golf, fishing, scuba diving, shooting guns, music and DJ’ing , line dancing and horseshoes. He especially enjoyed family gatherings, pool parties and relaxing. He was a member of the American Legion Post 113 where he was a member and served a time as Financial Office.
Survivors include his wife, Norma Gauthier Hauschild of Englewood, Fla. Two sons, Jeff Hauschild and his wife Liz of Port Charlotte, Fla. and Matt Hauschild and his wife Kristy of North Port, Fla. Seven grandchildren, Nick and Brian Hauschild, Amy Gorman and her husband Mike and Sebastian, Mackenzie, Taylor and Madison Hauschild. Along with two great-grandchildren, Zane and Emery. He was pre-deceased by a sister Sandra Hauschild
A celebration of Harold’s life will be held at the convenience of the family.
If friends desire contributions in memory of Harold H. Hauschild may be made to Tidewell Hospice in Englewood, Florida, American Legion Post 113, Cancer Society, Heart Association, through the office of the Mahar and Son Funeral Home 628 Main St. Bennington, VT 05201. Guest book condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net.
The family would like to especially thank the staff at the Saratoga Hospital for the compassion and care that they provided along with Hospice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.