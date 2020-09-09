THERE IS AN ILM/ CSschneeberger091020
CHARLOTTE
John L. Jackomin Jr.
John L. Jackomin Jr., 80, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. He was born on May 2, 1940, in Rockland County, N.Y.
Graduating from Nyack High in 1958, John moved to Florida in 1973, where he worked as a supervisor for Sprint; he was also a devoted member of the New Day Christian Church. John is survived by his sons, John I. Jackomin III of Pennsylvania and Jeffrey S. (Doreen) Jackomin of North Carolina. John is also survived by his brother Paul A. (Lora) Jackomin of Port Charlotte.
A private family gathering will be held at a later date, however, donations in his name may be made to: Tidewell Foundation, Inc., Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, FL 34238.
Arrangements made by Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home Port Charlotte.
Maria Cecilia Repetto
Maria Cecilia Repetto, 79, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away on Sept. 8, 2020.
Englewood Community Funeral Home, Inc. with Private Crematory has been chosen to handle arrangements.
ENGLEWOOD
John Shupock
FLAG
John Shupock, of Port Charlotte, Fla., formerly of Drexel Hill, Pa., passed away on Aug. 28, 2020, at the age of 90. Son of the late Thomas and Pearl Shupock and born in Shamokin, Pa. He was one of seven children. Siblings Caroline, Pearl, Elenore, Thomas, Madeline, and Charles. Graduate of Shamokin High School Class of 1948. Enlisted in the Air Force as Machinist.
Loving husband of the late Ruth (nee Novick) Shupock. Loving father of two sons Mike McCabe and Frank (Donna) Shupock. Beloved grandfather of Meghan, Kallie, Michael, Lisa, and Rebekah and seven great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at the Logan Funeral Home, 57 S. Eagle Road, Havertown, PA 19083 where friends may call 9:30-10:45 a.m. Interment Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA 19064. www.loganfuneralhomes.com
William James Williams
FLAG
PHOTO
William James “Bill” Williams, of Sarasota, Fla., passed away on Aug. 30, 2020. He was born to Orville and Florence Williams in 1939, the second of four children.
Bill married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Thomas on Aug. 30, 1962. He was a loving husband to Barbara and a loving father to their two children. Bill served in the US Navy with the “Seabees” in Cuba during the 1963 missile crisis. He had a distinguished career in Engineering and Construction, retiring as Vice President and General Manager of the Lakeland office of Jacobs Engineering in 2001. Bill enjoyed automobiles throughout his life, and riding with him you would always hear and feel the rumble of American-made horsepower.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife Barbara.
He is survived by his son Gregory (Connie) of Ft. Worth, Texas; daughter Gwen (Kenneth) Roberts of Monroe, Ga.; grandson Conner (Jessica) Roberts and great-grandson William Roberts of Hiram, Ga. He is also survived by his sisters Jo Hoy and Gail Hathaway, brother Jack Williams, and numerous nieces and nephews.
NORTH PORT
Concetta M. 'Connie' Califano Prendergast
PHOTO
Concetta M. “Connie” Califano Prendergast, 90, died peacefully Sunday, September 6, 2020, at her daughter Debbie’s home in Ravena, N.Y., surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Schenectady, N.Y., on Dec. 23, 1929, the daughter of the late Anthony and Dorothy LeRoy Califano. Connie was raised and educated in Troy, N.Y., and later attended business school. She was employed by the Merchants Mutual Insurance Co. in Albany, N.Y, for two years before becoming a homemaker and raising her family.
She married the late William R. Prendergast on April 17, 1949, in St. Peter’s Church in Troy. She resided in Troy and Watervliet before moving to Snyders Lake in North Greenbush, NY in 1953. While in North Greenbush, she was a communicant of St. Jude the Apostle Church in Wynantskill where she was a member of the Rosary Society and the coach of ladies softball, basketball and volleyball teams.
She has wintered in North Port, Fla., since 1985 and summered on the Hudson River between Corinth and Lake Luzerne.
Mrs. Prendergast assisted her husband in his position as Town Assessor for the Town of North Greenbush and also assisted him in his duties as Union Chairman for the United Transportation Union. She was a communicant of St. Michael’s Church in North Greenbush and a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Troy Lodge of Elks.
She was the wife of the late William R. Prendergast who died in 2008; beloved mother of William R. (late Terri) Prendergast of Castleton, James M. (Jeanne) Prendergast of Stone Harbor, N.J., Colleen M. (Rickie) Page of East Greenbush, Mary Ellen Page of Averill Park, Deborah Anne (Brian) Sanderson of Ravena and Jean Marie Flanagan of East Greenbush; sister of Helen Belanger of Ormond Beach, Fla. Connie is also survived by 12 cherished grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
The funeral will be Friday at 9:15 a.m. from the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet, NY 12189 and at 10 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 175 Williams Road, North Greenbush, NY where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Please wear masks and follow social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or stjude.org.
Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.
