Charlotte
Richard Alan Baty
Richard Alan Baty, 70, of Punta Gorda, Fla., died Sept. 9, 2020 at home.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Punta Gorda Chapel.
Charlotte
Margaret P. Turcotte
Margaret P. Turcotte, 73, of Port Charlotte, Fla., died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at home.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
Margaret R. Vicente
PHOTO
Margaret R. Vicente, 63, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte.
Margaret was born to Leopold and Helen Hopwood on Feb. 4, 1957, in New Haven, Conn., and moved to Miami, Fla., in 1980 and thereafter she moved to Port Charlotte in 1993. She loved to travel via cruises with her family. She was a loving woman who will be missed dearly by all who loved and knew her.
Survivors include her loving husband, Samuel; her son, Christopher Vicente of Port Charlotte; her mother, Helen Hopwood of Port Charlotte and her granddaughter, Sierra. She was preceded in death by her loving son, Steven Vicente.
A Private Inurnment will be held at Restlawn Memorial Gardens at a later date by the family.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
Englewood
Eugene Robert Kentopp
Eugene Robert Kentopp, April 18, 1931, to August 22, 2020.
Gene was born in Doylestown, Pa., to Annie and William Kentopp. He grew up with his brothers, James, George and Donald and his sisters, Ann and Josephine.
Gene met his wife, Dixie Lee, in Doylestown. They later moved to Flemington, N.J., where he became a self-employed mechanic. He rebuilt a lot of automatic transmissions and a lot of engines. In December 1986, he decided he had enough cold weather; so they moved to Englewood, Fla.
Gene was also a flight engineer for the Naval Air Reserves out of Willow Grove, Pa. It was something he loved to do. So for two weeks a year, he toured the world with the Navy. His favorite was Rota, Spain.
Gene and Dixie have five children; Michael, Lora Anne, Daniel, Lisa (deceased) and Linda and son-in-law Gregory; 10 grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
The memorial service will be at Living Hope Church, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Venice Memorial Gardens, Center Road, Venice, Florida.
Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
