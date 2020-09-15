Charlotte
Gertrude 'Trudy' M. Smith
PHOTO
Gertrude “Trudy” M. Smith, 98, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away Sunday afternoon, Sept. 13, 2020, at Consulate Care of Port Charlotte.
Trudy was born June 19, 1922, in Munich, Germany to the late Julius and Walburga Bayer Spitta. She worked at Air France in Munich as an executive assistant and spoke five languages. She moved to Port Charlotte in 1963 with her late husband, Lt. Col. Allen T. Smith, U.S. Army retired who passed away in 1991. She became an American Citizen in 1967. She was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Her children were among the first students to attend the elementary school at St. Charles Borromeo School and Neil Armstrong Elementary School. She volunteered for Cub Scouts, Little League, and numerous school activities. She was a member of The German Club and was a Kentucky Colonel. Trudy was loved by all that knew her. She was devoted to her family, friends and all her pets and loved gardening.
She is survived by her loving family, a son, Mark A. Smith of Tampa, Fla.; a daughter, Nora Lee Smith of Tampa, Fla.; a stepdaughter, Connie Joan Rosberg of Stillwell, Kan. She was also preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Alana Nikki Smith.
A Memorial Mass will be held Friday 11 a.m., September 18, 2020, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 21505 Augusta Ave, Port Charlotte, FL 33952. Bishop Frank J. Dewane will officiate. Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., later, where she will be laid to rest with her husband.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers in memory of Gertrude Smith may be made to Tidwell Hospice, 5959 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL. 34238 or at www.tidewellhospice.org
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
Englewood
Evelyn Rose Sides
PHOTO
Evelyn Rose Sides, age 95 of Georgetown, Del., and formerly of Englewood, Fla., passed away on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Delaware Hospice Center. She was born in Akron, Ohio, on Jan. 19, 1925, daughter of the late Luther and Carrie (Phillips) Miller.
Mrs. Sides belonged to several service organizations, including the Rotonda West American Legion. She was a friend to everyone she met, and she earned the nickname “Happy Feet”, because she loved to dance to rock n roll well into her 90s. Above all, Mrs. Sides cherished time with those she held most dear. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Sides was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Orvie E. Sides; her son, Gary E. Sides; and her brother, El Jay Miller. She is survived by her son, William D. Armstrong; her daughters: Linda Ray (Samuel), with whom she lived and Donna Senft (Steve); her grandchildren: Cherie MacCarthy (Bill), Cindy Tinnel (Ab Stewart), Christie Belknap (Scott), Douglas Ray (Jennifer), Sandra Ray (Craig Elliott), Eric Senft, Tina Shearer (Troy), and Katy Senft; and her many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Services are private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Dodd-Carey Chapel, Georgetown, Del.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Mrs. Sides’ memory to Delaware Hospice: 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963, or www.delawarehospice.org.
Please visit Mrs. Sides’ Life Memorial Webpage and sign her online guestbook at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.
