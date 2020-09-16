CHARLOTTE
Eunice Georgia Cure
Eunice Georgia Cure, 78, of Port Charlotte, Fla., died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 at home.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
Joan Ann Martella
PHOTO
Joan Ann Martella, 87, Port Charlotte, Fla., died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Harbour Health Center in Port Charlotte.
Joan was born Oct. 2, 1932, in Newark, N.J., to the late Angelo and Mary (Russo) Falcone. She was a retired Administrative Assistant for the New Jersey Institute of Technology and moved to Port Charlotte in 2005 from Belleville, N.J. She was a former member of San Antonio Catholic Church of Port Charlotte.
She is survived by her loving family, a son, Mark Martella, Esq.; grandchildren, Kate and James Moclaire; cousins, Billy Cavelini, Rich and Teri Del Guuecio, Dave and Jeanette Prontnicki and Jimmy Lambros; She was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Martella and a cousin, Patricia Lambros.
Funeral services celebrating Joan’s life will be held Friday 2 p.m., Sept. 18, 2020, at Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to: Charlotte County Homeless Coalition, 1476 Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte, FL 33948 www.cchomelesscoalition.org
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.
ENGLEWOOD
Phyllis Brown
PHOTO
Phyllis Eva Brown, 89, passed away March 5, 2020, at the retirement community Village on the Isle, Venice, Fla. She was born Sept. 17, 1930, in Mt. Vernon, Va. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harry E. Brown; a sister, Clethia Badger; and her parents, Lonzo Badger and Phyllis (Roberts) Badger.
Phyllis retired as Clerk of Court for the Alexandria Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court in Alexandria, Va., in 1991 after serving 41 years in the court system. In 1974, she was appointed to the Clerks Advisory Committee to the Committee on District Courts and served in that capacity until 1983. During that time, Phyllis served on many projects committed to developing the Virginia district courts’ automation of case management, to and including criminal and traffic adjudication, uniform reciprocal enforcement of support forms, juvenile expungement study, accounting and docketing manuals, grievance and appeal procedures for court employees and an employee classification study. In 1983, she was recognized by the Virginia Council of Juvenile Court Judges for her very substantial contribution to the furtherance of justice in the Virginia Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Courts. In 2000, the Clerk’s Office of the Alexandria Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court was named in her honor.
In 1993, Phyllis and Harry and their two cats, Gilbert and Sullivan, moved from Virginia to Rotonda West, Fla. She and Harry enjoyed building a new home and she loved flower gardening. They were members of St. David’s Episcopal Church in Englewood and Phyllis served on ECW and volunteered in the Thrift Shop. In 2013, Phyllis relocated to the Village on the Isle in Venice. She will be missed by many but mostly by her best friend, Arlene Rager.
Interment was at Mount Comfort Cemetery in Alexandria, Va.
Donations may be made to St. David’s Episcopal Church Memorial Fund, 401 South Broadway, Englewood, FL 34223 or to Suncoast Humane Society, 6781 San Casa Drive, Englewood, FL 34224.
