David Joseph Cutter
David Joseph Cutter, 77, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away surrounded by his loving family on Sept. 21, 2020.
He was born in Lockport, N.Y., to Raymond G. and Bertha T. (Suttel) Cutter on Nov. 6, 1942, graduated LSHS Class of 1961 and worked at Parson’s Drug Company as an employee and then general manager in Wrights Corners, N.Y. He married Judith A. Johnston on April 4, 1964 in Lockport, N.Y. In 1978, he became the owner of Singer’s Drugstore in Lockport, N.Y. In August of 1981, he and his family moved to North Port, Fla. and owned C & M Television and Electronics in North Port, Fla., until retirement in 1990. He was a member of Tuscarora Club and the Sunrise Optimist Club. After moving Dave was involved in Knights of Columbus, North Port Moose Lodge, North Port Elks, and the North Port V.F.W.
Dave was preceded in death by his wife, Judith A. (Johnston) Cutter; his parents Raymond G. and Bertha T. (Suttel) Cutter; his brother, Rev. James R. Cutter, O.S.F.S; his sister, Mary Ann (Cutter) Murphy; and two brother-in-laws, David Condren and Robert G. Johnston, Sr.
He is survived by his three daughters, Christine (James) Franken, Susan (Corey) Steinfath, and Julie (Casey) Steinfath; eight grandchildren,; seven great-grandchildren, a sister, Diane Condren of Lockport, N.Y.; long-time dear friend, Sheryl Post; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Oct. 5, 2020 at 10 a.m. at San Pedro Catholic Church in North Port, Fla.
A Rosary Ceremony will take place at the funeral home at 2:30 p.m.
Please contact Farley Funeral Home at 941-426-2880 or 941-488-2291 for streaming information.
Burial will be held at Venice Memorial Gardens on Oct. 5, 2020 following the Funeral Mass.
Memorial Donations may be directed to Tidewell Hospice and St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Farley Funeral Home in North Port is in charge of arrangements.
Frederick Henry Schroeder
11/9/40 - 9/27/2020
Fred departed this life after a long battle with cancer. He was predeceased by his parents Elizabeth and Henry Schroeder and is survived by his wife of 50 years Gratia Dexter Schroeder. Fred was a devoted husband and father to his wonderful dogs.
He graduated from New York Military Academy and Ithaca College and served in the US Army. Fred was self-employed in New York and the behind the scenes guy at his business Short Stop Printing in Englewood, Fla. Fred loved tennis and played competitively in New York and Florida. He was a Santa Claus look alike and enjoyed photo ops with anyone that wanted a memory of Christmas.
Fred will be missed by his family, friends, the many dogs that vacationed at his home and all the children who believed in Santa and had an opportunity to sit on his lap and relay their Christmas wishes.
The family wishes to thank Fred’s good friend and “brother from another mother” Fred Dabney and his wife Inger Malwin Dabney for their tireless support of Gratia and Fred during his battle with Cancer and week of Hospice Care at Home. Thanks also to Richard Brown, MD his friend and Oncologist for more than 30 years, Rebecca Conway, PA and all the staff at Florida Cancer Specialists in Sarasota and Venice who so competently and lovingly took care of Fred.
Interment will be in Sarasota National Cemetery.
For those wishing to memorialize Fred please consider Tidewell Hospice and/or the new Cancer Research Institute at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Martha Moore Rockwell
Martha Moore Rockwell, 95, of Wauchula, Fla., passed away at her home on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. She was born on June 23, 1925 in Hayesville, N.C.
Martha had been a resident of Hardee County for the past 18 years, and previously from 1963-1967. She came to back to Wauchula from Brandon, Fla., after years of living and travel overseas with her husband Frank. She was known as Mother, Mom, Mama, Grandmother, Nana and MomMom Martha to her children and grandchildren. Martha’s strengths, talents and beliefs were expressed by her an artist, a citrus farm business owner, an astute investor, and as a Methodist.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Harve Moore and Delta Arthur Moore; and husband, Frank Rockwell, Jr. Survivors include one son, Stephen Rockwell (Deborah) of Punta Gorda, Fla.; two daughters, Virginia Rockwell (Robert Bradford) of Barboursville, Va., and Mary R. Short of Pensacola, Fla.; one brother, Wendell Moore (Eula Mae) of Hayesville, N.C.; seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Martha’s family is grateful to neighbors, friends, and caregivers, as well as Vitas Hospice, for loving kindness and care.
Private graveside services will be held at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Arcadia, Fla.
In lieu of flowers donations are welcomed by the Hayesville Baptist-Presbyterian Cemetery in Hayesville, North Carolina. The address is 162 North Meadow Drive, Hayesville, North Carolina 28904.
