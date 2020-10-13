CHARLOTTE
Judith Ann Lane
Judith Ann Lane, age 79, of Port Charlotte, Fla., formerly of Osprey and Sarasota, Fla., passed away Sept. 29, 2020.
Arrangements handled by Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home.
Richard Patrick Mikutis
PHOTO
FLAG
My beloved husband of 68 years, Richard Patrick Mikutis, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at the age of 94.
Richard was born in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Sept. 7, 1926, to Peter and Katherine Mikutis.
He was a veteran of World War II having served in the army as a military police.
He graduated from General Motors Institute as a mechanical engineer and retired from Ford Motor Company.
He was a resident of the Douglas T. Jacobson Veterans Nursing Home where he thought he was already in heaven — they treated him so well.
But the COVID virus snuck in and ended his life.
He is survived by his loving wife Jeanie; children Michael, Mary Anne, and Paul; four grandchildren and four great -grandchildren.
The funeral mass will be Friday, Oct. 16 at 11 a.m. at San Antonio Catholic Church on Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Please visit www.kayspongerpc.com and note your memories for the family to share.
For memorial contributions please consider planting trees in honor of all the first responders and caregivers. https://shop.arborday.org/trees-in-memory
Edwin Clark Morgan
Edwin Clark Morgan “Captain Morgan”, 70, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away on Oct. 7, 2020.
Coral Ridge Funeral Home, Cemetery and Cremations, Cape Coral, FL.
George Zimmerman, Sr.
PHOTO
George Zimmerman, Sr., was born on Nov. 1, 1936, in Baltimore, Md., and died Oct. 1, 2020.
George leaves his wife, Mary, of 64 years; his three children, Jean Joslin, George Zimmerman, Jr., and Lisa Taylor; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
To leave a condolence/memory for the family visit www.kayspongerpg.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.