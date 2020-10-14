CHARLOTTE
M. Daneen Beaver
M. Daneen Beaver, 81, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away on Oct. 12, 2020. She was born on Feb. 3, 1939, to William and Lorene Hazel in Braeholm, W.V.
Daneen moved from Battle Creek, Mich., to Port Charlotte and became an active member of Peace River Baptist Church, participating in Awana and singing in the choir. She loved tending to her garden, reading a good book, and playing cards and board games with her friends from church. Most importantly, she treasured spending time with her family.
Daneen will be deeply missed by her daughter Jillayne Lazeration; sons Jeff (Pam) Beaver, Greg Beaver and Dan Beaver; daughters-in-laws, Lisa Beaver and Mary Beaver; foster daughter Melody (Matt) Geerlings; 16 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 61 years Edward Beaver; son Doug Beaver; and brothers Duane and Art Hazel.
A visitation will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Peace River Baptist Church, 478 Berry Street, Punta Gorda, Fla. The service in celebration of Daneen’s life will follow at 1 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, American Cancer Society or Tidewell Hospice.
To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Daneen, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation.
James 'Jay' Robert Evans III
July 7, 2000 - Oct. 6, 2020
James Robert Evans III, was the son of James Robert Evans Jr. and Melissa A. Ambrose Evans. He was born on July 7, 2000, in Port Charlotte Fla. Jay was a loving, kind, compassionate, soft-spoken young man. He loved to play music (drums, keyboard, and the guitar). He also loved computers.
Jay was a 2018 graduate of Charlotte High School in Punta Gorda. He was taking online classes to improve his computer skills.
Jay passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. He will be greatly missed by his father James Robert Evans Jr. of Port Charlotte, Fla., mother Melissa Ann Ambrose Evans of Punta Gorda, Fla., sisters, Krystal Jones of Punta Gorda, Fla., Kaitlyn Jones of Punta Gorda, Fla., Uncle James and wife Dana Ambrose of Billerica, Massachusetts, John and wife Donna Ambrose of Londonderry, N.H., Edward and wife Jane Brinson of Milpitas, Calif., aunts Cynthia Brinson of Siesta Keys, Fla., and Lisa Banks of Ludovici, Ga., and maternal grandmother Ann Ambrose.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather James Ambrose, paternal grandfather James Robert Evans, paternal grandmother Gracie L. Brinson and Uncle William Ambrose.
“Don’t live in the past, and not too far in the future. Live in the now and take steps into the future.”
Services will be Friday, Oct. 16, 2020: 12 p.m. viewing and a 1 p.m. service at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home in Punta Gorda.
LeRoy Alfred Martin
LeRoy Alfred Martin, 76, of Port Charlotte, Fla., on Oct. 12, 2020, answered his Savior’s summons to eternal life where he will live in the immediate presence of his Savior, the Redeemer of us all.
LeRoy was the youngest son of Alfred and Clara (nee Reeg) Martin, born Oct. 19, 1943, Mason City, Iowa. Baptized there [church] he later confessed his baptismal faith in the rite of confirmation in 1957 at Gethsemane Lutheran church in Mason City.
In 1965, he graduated from Northwestern College (Watertown, Wis.). In 1969, he graduated from Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary (Mequon, Wis.) and was subsequently called into the full-time pastoral ministry of the Wisconsin Synod Lutheran Church. LeRoy faithfully served as pastor in Platteville, Wis.; Wonewoc, WI; Menomonie, Wis.; and Port Charlotte, Fla.
LeRoy had an intense interest in the eternal welfare of all souls. He believed that Jesus Christ is “the Way, the Truth and the Life,” and that everyone who believes in him will be raised from the grave with immortal bodies to live forever in heaven.
On June 7, 1969, LeRoy and Sharon Krenz were married in New Ulm, Minn. He is survived by his wife and their children: Peter (Lisa) and their four children; Andrew, his two children and two great-grandchildren; Rachel Bates and her three children. He is preceded in death by his parents, his two brothers (Milton and Gilbert) and sister (Lorraine Dirksen).
His peaceful demeanor and love of people will be cherished and remembered by family and those who knew him.
The funeral service will be held Saturday 1 p.m., Oct. 17, 2020, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Wonewoc, Wis.
“Blessed are the dead who die in the Lord” (Revelation 14:13).
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.
Local arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
Thomas Anthony Sniffen, Jr.
Thomas Anthony Sniffen, Jr., 67, of Port Charlotte, Fla., died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at home.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
Carol Ann Swink
Carol Ann Swink, 69, of Port Charlotte, Fla., died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 in Port Charlotte.
She was born June 10, 1951, in Pittsburgh, Pa., to the late George and Isabelle Gaydos. She moved to Port Charlotte in 1990 from Monroeville, Pa. She was a longtime member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Port Charlotte and an avid golfer.
Carol is survived by her husband, and a daughter. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister and a brother.
Memorial contributions in Carol’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association www.alz.org
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
James Pavey Wilson
James Pavey Wilson, 88, of Lake Suzy, Fla., (formerly of Springfield, Ohio, Leroy, Ohio, and Sabina, Ohio) passed away on October 13, 2020, in Port Charlotte, Fla.
Cherished husband of 69 years, and 88-year-friend to Nita Lee Smith Wilson. James was preceded in death by their beloved son, Michael Alan Wilson, whose battle with pancreatic cancer and subsequent death at the age of 42 taught us to appreciate the limited time we have together. James is also preceded in death by his Mother, Helen McKay Pavey and his Fathers, Homer Charles Wilson and Carl Nelson Snyder.
Better known as Jim, Jimmy, Grandpa, and Papa, James was the cornerstone of his adoring family — father to Mike, Diane and Chris, grandfather of Julie, Melissa, Valerie, Lisa, Tyler, Katy, Michael and Nathan, brother of Karen, great-grandfather of seven — and was beloved by all who were fortunate enough to spend time in his company. He was a funny, kind, generous, deeply intelligent, and relentlessly inquisitive soul. His love of a good joke was well known to all that met him. His gentle nature and kindness were ever-present, even when faced with his own death. His curiosity about the world around him inspired his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren to forge their own unique paths in the world. His creativity and compassion encouraged those around him to see the world differently and to accept differences in others. His life stands as an example that the humble journey of one man - a journey deeply rooted in the values of honesty, humility, integrity, and kindness - can have an immeasurable positive impact on the generations that follow.
Jim was born in Sabina, Ohio to Carl Nelson Snyder and Helen McKay Pavey on Sept. 19, 1932. After his father’s tragic death when Jim was just four years old, Helen remarried Homer Charles Wilson a few years later. Homer formally adopted Jim at the age of nine years old, and little Jimmy Snyder would thereafter be known as Jimmy Wilson. He married Nita Lee Smith on Sept. 16, 1951, in Sabina, Ohio. Their plan was to settle down and farm the fertile soil of southwestern Ohio just as multiple generations of their ancestors had done, but tragedy struck the young married couple when they were just 19 years old: Jim contracted polio and was incapacitated. After months of grueling treatments at Children’s Hospital in Columbus, followed by more than a year of physical therapy at home, he began to recover. However, his once muscular body was no longer ready for the physical demands of farming. So, when a family friend offered him a chance to work in the insurance industry (while using his in-depth knowledge of farming), he seized the opportunity. This new direction — coupled with Jim’s tenacity and his ability to learn and adapt quickly — led to a lifetime of growth and achievement in the insurance industry, and laid the foundation for his family to grow and thrive. He and Nita eventually moved to Springfield, Ohio where they would spend the next 57 years working hard; raising their family; creating laughter with friends and family over home-cooked meals; and engaging in community service. In the midst of that active life, they made time to share stories and songs around hundreds of campfires at John Bryan State Park in Yellow Springs, Ohio and across the country. Jim and Nita retired to Florida in 2017, but not before traveling the world extensively as they shared their passion for curiosity and exploration.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Nita Lee Wilson, his daughter Diane Wilson Hyer, his son Christopher Wilson, his son-in-Law, Jim Hyer, Daughters-In-Law Mara Polster-Wilson and Cathy Day Wilson, his sister Karen Wilson Satterthwaite and brother-in-Law Dick Satterthwaite, his grandchildren Melissa Hamilton Kvetko (Bo), Julie Wilson Beliveau (Steve), Valerie Hamilton McLean (Scott), Lisa Wilson Rabinovitch (Daniel), Katy Hamilton Robinson (Clint), Tyler Hamilton (Abby), Michael Wilson, and Nathan Wilson, his great-grandchildren Cameron and Abbie Kvetko, Scotty, Nicolas and Jason McLean, Brinley and Brody Robinson, his nieces and nephews Steve Satterthwaite (Cynthia), Scott Satterthwaite (Emily), George Tyo (Sarah), and Judith Reiley.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers or other gifts, the family encourages donations in the name of James Pavey Wilson to the Glen Helen Association, 405 Corry Street, Yellow Springs, OH 45387 https://www.glenhelen.org/donate
Loraine 'Lori' Witteck
Loraine “Lori” Witteck, 78, of Punta Gorda, Fla., died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at home.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Punta Gorda Chapel.
