CHARLOTTE
Dr. Michael Charles Alpern
Dr. Michael Charles Alpern, 77, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away April 7, 2020. A Memorial Service for Dr. Alpern will take place on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Wyvern Hotel; 101 E Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda, FL 33950.
Any donations in Dr. Alpern’s name can be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Please visit www.kayspongerpc.com to leave condolences to the Alpern family and to view a full obituary.
Jay Kendall Andrews
Jay Kendall Andrews, 87, of Port Charlotte passed away on Oct. 12, 2020, at Port Charlotte Hospice House after a long illness. He was born in Mason City, Iowa, to Carolyn and Clarence Andrews, raised in Plainfield, N.J., and settled in Brick, N.J., where he raised his family.
He honorably served in The Army of Occupation in Germany from 1955-1959 as a member of the Second Armored Division Band. After being honorably discharged from the US Army, he earned a bachelor’s degree from Brockport State University in Brockport, N.Y., and a Master’s Degree in Supervisory Education from Monmouth University in Long Branch, NJ. Jay was a beloved high school history teacher and dedicated ice hockey coach at Brick Township High School. Living along the Jersey Shore, he was an avid boater who loved both fishing and hunting. He was a Commander in the US Coast Guard Auxiliary, a member of the Sons of the American Revolution and a Master Mason in good standing at Durand Masonic Lodge #179 F&AM in Point Pleasant, NJ.
He is predeceased by his brother, Ronald, and his son, Mark. Jay leaves behind his wife, Bette, his children, Jay (Susan) and Jill (Deanna), his granddaughter, Megan (Steve) and Bette’s children, Henry and Catherine Halbuer.
Interment will be at Sarasota National Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, all services will be conducted in private.
Nancy Berner
Nancy Berner, 65, died Sept. 25, 2020. She was born in N.J. in 1955, where she lived most of her life. Nancy retired from UPS after 27 years & moved to Port Charlotte, Fla.
She was a member of the Rock Calvary Chapel in Punta Gorda, Fla. Wife of late husband Bruce Oliver Berner. Survived by her daughter Trish (Paul) Dempster, of Port Charlotte, Fla., her sister Dale Maxwell, of Millville, N.J., & many extended family that includes several nieces & nephews.
At this time the family has no services planned.
Mildred B. Suggitt
Mildred B. Suggitt, of Waterford, Mich., formerly of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away Oct. 13, 2020, at 89 years of age. She was born April 4, 1931, in Detroit, Mich., daughter to the late Gustav and Emilee Bendlin (nee Feldt).
Loving wife of the late Harold, dear Mother of David (Cheryl) Suggitt; sister of Irma (the late Armoun) Schnell; proud grandmother of Tracy Suggitt and Dana (Andrew) Temerowski; great-grandmother of Andrew Suggitt and Annabelle Temerowski.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Coats Funeral Home- Waterford. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Michigan Animal Rescue League (MARL), in Pontiac Mich. Kindly keep Mildred and her family in your thoughts and prayers during this time.
To post a condolence, visit www.CoatsFuneralHome.com.
Genaro ‘Gene’ V. Villareal
Genaro “Gene” V. Villareal, 80, of Sarasota, Fla., former resident of Port Charlotte, Fla. died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
Jeanne R. Zapf
Jeanne R. Zapf, 58, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at BHPC with her loving boyfriend by her side.
She was born Sept. 1, 1962, in Baltimore, Md.
Jeanne worked for the Charlotte County Property Appraisers for over 32 years. She moved to Port Charlotte in 1987 from Baltimore, Md. Jeanne Volunteered for Charlotte County C.E.R.T. / P.I.O.
She is survived by her boyfriend, Chris Shipman of Punta Gorda; daughters, Amber Zapf of Port Charlotte, and Jessica Zapf of Virginia, five grandchildren, Gabriel Charles Zapf and Colton Harley-Hanson Zapf of Port Charlotte, De’shauna, Malisha, and Jayden of Virginia; brothers, Steve Pully of Virginia, and Jon Pully of Maryland; sister, Marilyn Kenney of Maryland.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her father Carl “Gene” Pully, her mother Paula E. Helander, her grandparents, Charles Ellis and Pauline Beaver.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Cats of Charlotte or the Animal Welfare League.
ENGLEWOOD
HJ Banks
HJ Banks, passed peacefully to be with the Lord on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Englewood, Fla., surrounded by his loving family.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Oct. 24, 2020, at Duffy’s in Sarasota at 11:30 a.m.
To view the full obituary, details of the Celebration of Life and to RSVP, please visit www.peoplescooperativefuneralhome.com
Patricia S. Hopp
May 6, 1942 — Oct. 13, 2020
Patricia S. Hopp, 78, of Placida, Fla., died on Oct. 13, 2020. Patti was born in Indianapolis to Charles and Bertha Pruett on May 6, 1942. She graduated from Ben Davis High School in 1960. Model, performer, and ballet pointe dancer, she performed with a “USO Tour of European and Far East service bases” in 1960, earned titles as “Indianapolis 500 Festival Princess” in 1962 and Hillsdale Rose Queen in 1964, performed on the same billing with Sunny and Cher in Monticello in 1965, and many more. She graduated from Purdue University, West Lafayette-Indiana, with a master’s in physical education in 1966.
Patti married James Hopp on Jun. 7, 1969, at Trader’s Point Christian Church in Indianapolis. She worked as a guidance counselor at Noblesville and Carmel schools for more than 20-years. She was involved in the Rotonda West Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 10476 Ladies Auxiliary where she served as Chaplain.
Patti is survived by her daughters and their husbands Melinda and Dean Ziegler, Marcella and Todd Huber; grandchildren Jackson, Alexis, Norah, and Gabrielle; step-grandchildren Jason, Chad, and wife Michelle; and great-grandchildren Marissa, and Jaden. She also left behind a sweet calico cat named Mango.
Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday Oct. 23, 2020 at Gulf Pines Memorial Park Chapel of Peace in Englewood, Fla. Funeral arrangements by: Lemon Bay Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Donations to The Alzheimer’s Association in lieu of flowers.
Stephanie Masula
Stephanie Masula, was born Jan. 9, 1945, in McKeesport, Pa.
Daughter of Chaz and Ann Babic. Stephanie is survived by her older brother Dr. Stephen Babic and her younger sister Sally Ann Babic.
Stephanie grew up in Duquesne, Pa., and graduated from Duquesne High School in 1962. After high school Stephanie began a career with Westinghouse Corporation in Pittsburgh.
Soon after she met and married Robert Lawrence Masula and had three children: Bobby, Dustin and Lisa.
The family lived in Monroeville, Pa., and in 1978, moved to Boca Raton, Fla.
When she moved to Boca Raton with the help of her Brother, she brought a business Boca Bath Shop on Palmetto Park Road which she owed and managed for a few years.
Years later she began a new career working for Levitz Furniture.
In early 2004, she and her husband built their dream home in South Gulf Cove in Placida, Fla., and moved into their sunset years.
The happiest time of Stephanie’s life was when she became “Nana” to Cassidy, her granddaughter. Cassidy was the light of her life and enjoyed spending time with her.
When she lived on the West Coast of Florida she made a new circle of friends. She enjoyed time with dinners, BBQ’s, Arts and Craft shows and a Sunday evening at Englewood Beach.
First and foremost, Stephanie was a wonderful mother of three kids and a faithful and devoted wife for over 48 years. She was extremely proud of her heritage, her family and enjoyed life. When not working she always enjoyed the beach, art and crafts, bass fishing, shopping and trips to Disney World!.
When Stephanie was 70 years old she developed Pancreatic Cancer and her long fight began. While she fought for four years the cancer never broke her spirit, she was determined to fight and live on and till her final hours she continued to smile and say Thank You! And I love you to all!!
Stephanie’s surviving family members are her brother Stephen, sister Sally, three children Bobby, Dustin, Lisa and beloved granddaughter Cassidy Jean and a host of other relatives and dear friends.
Stephanie left this world and entered The Kingdom on Friday Sept. 18, 2020, at 8:15 p.m.
We Love you Mom!! God Bless You! We will see you in Heaven.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that a donation is made in Stephanie’s memory to the American Cancer Society.
Service will be held at Fellowship Church, located at 140 Rotonda Blvd W, Rotonda West, FL 33947, Friday Oct. 23, at 1 p.m.
NORTH PORT
Fred William Timm
Fred William “Bill” Timm, 81, passed away in the early morning of Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, due to an injury. Bill was born to Harold and Grace Timm on Nov. 18, 1938, in Dallas, Texas. Bill was wed to Corinne “Connie” Lucille Aldridge on April 7, 1978, and they were together for 26 wonderful years. Bill is survived by his stepson Bruce Aldridge, grandchildren Calum Aldridge, Luke Wardell, Heather Bennett, and his sister and brothers.
Bill served in the U.S. Coast Guard. He worked his career at and retired from the Ford Motor Co.
Bill and Connie were resident in Richardson, Texas until moving to North Port in 1993. Bill was a member of and had numerous friends at the reptile, fern, orchid, bromeliad, and succulent clubs. Bill loved all creatures great and small. Bill also actively supported and worked with friends at voting activities.
A celebration of Bill’s life will be held when appropriate.
