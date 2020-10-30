CHARLOTTE
Edwin Clark Morgan
Edwin Clark Morgan “Captain Morgan”, 70 of Port Charlotte, Fla. passed away at home on Oct. 7, 2020. He was born on Jan. 5, 1950, in Waynesville, Mo., to Earl Lee Morgan and Eva Marie (née: Bolin) Morgan.
Ed was a graduate of North Fort Myers High School class of 1968, where he played trumpet in the band and played on the basketball team. He was also a graduate of Florida Southern College class of 1972, with a Bachelor of Science in Math and Physics. While attending Florida Southern College he was a member of the golf team, ROTC, and Pi Kappa Phi fraternity.
He enlisted in the United States Navy in May 1973, and completed Officer Candidate School in Newport, R.I., and Supply Corps School in Athens, Ga. His assignments included USS Trippe for 2 years and then to Cubi Point, Philippines for the remainder of his service. He received an honorable discharge in May, 1978, at the rank of Lieutenant (O-3).
Once discharged from active duty Ed moved to Punta Gorda/Port Charlotte area and began a real estate career working with his dad Earl at Realty World in 1978. He continued working as a realtor in Charlotte County area for his entire career. Ed was very active with many clubs and organizations over his lifetime, including, past president Board of Realtors, past president Kiwanis, American Legion Post 110 past finance officer, American Legion Riders road captain, Elks Lodge 2606 Punta Gorda charter member, Auxiliary member of VFW.
Ed was passionate about his hobbies. His favorite recreation was the game of golf. Many who knew Ed, knew him through their golf connection. He took trips to Scotland to play some of the most beautiful courses in the world. He even met his wife Patty on the golf course, famously hitting a hole-in-one for her at their initial meeting. Ed loved water sports, especially boating and scuba diving. He taught his son Jeff to dive in the Keys during open lobster season. He also took great joy in riding his motorcycles. Not one who could sit still for long, he played a lot of tennis in his younger days and loved to travel.
Ed is survived by his loving family including his wife, Patricia Carol Morgan, and her son Garrett Michael Lorman; children, Jeffrey Clark Morgan and wife Deborah Ann Morgan, Christina Elaine Rodriguez and husband Carlos Alberto Rodriguez; grandchildren, Caleb Harrison Morgan, Rebecca Ann Morgan, Noah Anthony Rodriguez and Mia Elaine Rodriguez; sisters, Janet Morgan Konover, Rita Grimshaw Wynn and her husband Peter Wynn; nephew, Thomas Earl Grimshaw and wife Anastasiya Grimshaw and their daughter Lana Grace Grimshaw. In addition to his parents Ed is preceded in death by his brother Leslie Earl Morgan.
Burial with Military Honors will be at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Sarasota National Cemetery.
A Celebration of Ed’s life will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at American Legion Post No. 110, 3152 Harbor Blvd, Port Charlotte. Please visit www.coralridgefuneralhome.com to share in Ed’ Life Story and to leave thoughts and memories for his family.
Karl B. Thober
Karl B. Thober, age 78, a resident of Punta Gorda, Fla., and Winchester, died Thursday, July 22, 2020, after a long and valiant battle with bladder cancer.
He was at home with his best friend and longtime partner Susan Pymm and her daughters, Alison Pymm of Winchester and Mary Jo of Boston.
Born in Nutley, N.J., on Aug. 2, 1941, Karl was the son of Frank W. Thober and Helen Peck. Brother of Nancy Harrigan and her husband Thomas of Milo Maine, Paul Thober and his wife Gail of Washington.
Karl was predeceased by his wife Renate and is survived by his stepson William White of Natick.
Karl was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy.
He worked as a sales engineer for IBM for 37 years.
He was a former longtime resident of Framingham where he was involved with town zoning committees.
He loved animals of all types and was a supporter of many animal charities.
His other loves were Harley Davidson motorcycles and he was an excellent rider. He also loved golf where he was a frustrated and enthusiastic player.
He will be greatly missed by his friends Maryellen Castimore, Suzanne Treible, Valorie Zafren and Chester Puffer.
Due to the current health regulations, his funeral service will be private.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, Framingham.
Donations in Karl’s memory may be made to Lahey Hospital, Burlington, Mass., and Buddy Dog in Sudbury.
To leave a message of condolence and sign the online guest book, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com
