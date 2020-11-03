CHARLOTTE
Norman Harvey Thiel
Norman Harvey Thiel, 73 of Port Charlotte Fla., formerly of Derry, Pa. passed away Oct. 28, 2020, after a lengthy illness.
He was born on Dec. 9, 1946, at Latrobe Hospital, a son of Marguerite “Peggy” (Heron) Thiel and the late Albert E. Thiel.
Besides his mother he is survived by his wife of 47 years, Karen (Suda) of Port Charlotte formerly of Derry, Pa.; a daughter, Allison and her husband Robert Chicka of Derry, Pa.; a son, Adam Thiel and his wife Jenna (Baker) of North Port, Fla.; a sister, Nelly Thiel and her husband Richard Hendrickson of Port Charlotte, Fla.; and four grandchildren the loves of his life; Keegan Thiel age seven, Conor Thiel age three, Bryn Thiel age four months, and Rose Chicka age four. His biggest regret is that he won’t be able to spend more time with them and watch them grow. They will be in his heart forever.
Norman graduated from Derry Area Senior High School in 1964, received a BA from Salem College, and an MBA from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army from Dec. 1966 to Dec. 1969 and served as a Sgt. E-5 during his tour of duty in Vietnam assigned to the Big Red One Infantry Division as a photographer, reporter, and illustrator.
Arrangements handled by National Cremation Society of Port Charlotte, Fla. There will be no public service at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Donations in his memory may be made to the American Cancer Society or Tidewell Hospice House.
George Michael Burger
George Michael Burger, 83, of Rotonda West, Fla., passed away on Oct. 29, 2020, in Englewood, Fla.
George was born in Pierre, S.D., to Floyd Burger and Leona (Clark) Burger on June 30, 1937. He graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1955 and joined the Navy. He earned his Bachelor degree in 1971 from the University of Wyoming. George was an active volunteer in many organizations in Rotonda. He was an avid golfer and classic car enthusiast.
George is survived by his wife of 61 years, Lois (Wutzke) Burger of Rotonda West Fla., his son, Mark Burger and grandson Greg Burger, of Cincinnati, Ohio, his daughter Michelle (Burger) Webber of Shelby Township, Mich., his granddaughter Kristen Webber Rosenburg and great-grandson Julian Rosenburg of Houston, Texas, his grandson Austin Webber of Rochester, Mich., his brother Robert Burger of Guymon, Okla., and his brother Floyd Burger of Dillon, Mont. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother David Burger, and his brother William Burger.
Information regarding funeral services will be made in future. Check www.LemonBayFH.com for details.
Connie Guastavino
Connie Guastavino, 92, of Englewood, Fla., passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Tidewell Hospice.
Born on Dec. 8, 1927, in Manhattan, N.Y., to the late Antonio and Angelina Esposito Robustelli; she had been a resident of Charlotte County for thirty-two years coming from Bronx, N.Y.
Connie is predeceased by her husband, Joseph in 2012 and a son, Anthony in 2003.
Survivors include two daughters: Ella Guastavino, Marie Bronson and son-in-law Timothy, all of Englewood, Fla.; one grandson: Michael Vacco, III of Midland, Texas.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, from 10 a.m.–noon and 6–8 p.m. at the Englewood Community Funeral Home, 3070 South McCall Road, Englewood. Funeral Mass will be said on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City. Entombment will follow at Venice Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Venice.
James (Jim) Bell
James (Jim) Bell, 76 of North Port, Fla., passed away on Oct. 21, 2020, at Tidewell Hospice in Venice, Fla.
Jim was born in Carbondale, Pa., to James P. Bell, Sr. and Mildred McCarthy Bell on Oct. 13, 1944.
He went on to have a fulfilling career with the US Department of Justice in the Drug Enforcement task force as a DEA Criminal Investigator and Special Agent.
Later in his career he was Director of GED Programs at McLennan County Texas Sheriff’s Department.
Jim is survived by his loving wife Carolyn (Cooper-Hosler) Bell. He also is survived by his beloved children James (Katherine) Bell, Julia bell (Alan Cummins). As well as grandchildren: Kennedy, Lincoln, Aaron, and Reese. An step-children: Cindy, Pam, Ron, and Judy.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family as the memorial donations be made in Jim’s name to either Tidewell Foundation or First Christian Church.
Services under the care of Farley Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
