Fred Benjamin Dees
Fred Benjamin Dees (Benny), of Port Charlotte, Fla., departed this world to be reunited with his maker in heaven on Nov. 4, 2020, just three days shy of his 90th birthday. Benny was born in Greenville, Ala., on Nov. 7, 1930, to parents Fred and Frances (Hall) Dees .
Benny graduated from the University of Alabama in 1952 and served in the United States Army before marrying his wife Anita in 1955. He was a longtime resident of Alabama, but relocated to Port Charlotte in 1971 to open his own firm, Dees and Dees, CPA’s. Benny was active in his church and community with a heart for service and a commitment to sharing his faith as a deacon, Sunday School teacher, and a longtime Gideon. He was known for his decisive leadership and his compassion for helping those in need. Benny could frequently be found on golf courses all across the south enjoying eighteen holes of glorious greens with his most supportive golf partner, his wife. He was also a lifelong fan and supporter of Alabama Crimson Tide football.
Benny was preceded in death by his son Robert “Mark” Dees and siblings Richard “Wayne” Dees, Charles Dees, and Frances Goolsby.
Benny is survived by his wife Anita, sons Fred “Benji” Jr. (Debra), Steven (Nancy, deceased), daughters Karen Darter (Jeff), Sharon Hopper (Mark), grandchildren Stephanie (Josh) Hess, Lacy Dees, Bryan (Ashley) Dees, Samantha Dees, Robert Hopper, Jackson Hopper, Ethan Dees, Eva Hopper, and great-grandchildren Parker Hess, Greyson Dees and Bennett Dees; and his sister Barbara Smith (Paul) of Gulf Shores, Ala.
A private family service was held on Nov. 7, 2020, and a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family requests gifts be made to the Gideons International in order to continue Benny’s commitment to share God’s word.
Lucille Irene Luther
Lucille Irene Luther, 90, of Port Charlotte, Fla., died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Parkside Assisted Living and Memory Cottage in Port Charlotte after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.
Lucille was born Nov. 18, 1929, in Central Falls, R.I., to the late James and Aline (Desmarais) Hesford. She moved to Port Charlotte in 1988 from Attleboro, Mass., with her husband Edward. Lucille worked in the banking industry for 30 years; 25 of those with Rhode Island Hospital Trust National Bank, beginning as a teller and rising to branch manager and mortgage underwriter. Lucille and Edward enjoyed their retirement together travelling, attending family reunions, discovering cruising and entertaining friends and neighbors. Lucille and Edward shared a loving and beautiful life for 57 years; they are the love of each other’s lives.
She is survived by her loving family: her husband, Edward J. Luther of Port Charlotte,
and a son, Mark E. Luther, and wife Debra Larsen-Luther of Parkland, Fla.
Private services will be held Friday 11 a.m., Nov. 13, 2020, at Restlawn Memorial Gardens Chapel, 1380 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33952. Entombment will follow.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
Donna Marie Phillips
Donna Marie Phillips, 80, of Port Charlotte, Fla., went to greet her Lord on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.
Born to Glenn and Helen Bonds in Decatur, Ill., on Sept. 19, 1940, Donna is one of six children, and is survived by her loving siblings, Richard, Glenda, Janis, Joyce and Diane.
She worked at the Village Oyster Bar restaurant in Fisherman’s Village for almost thirty years where she shared her love of life and people with everyone she met and leaving a lasting impression on all.
Her favorite past times over the years included sharing time, creating memories with her family, traveling, bowling, and reading. Her favorite past-time was thrift-store shopping to help provide for those less fortunate. Always a smile on her face, the joy and the love she brought to so many lives will be greatly missed and forever treasured.
Donna is survived by her husband, Jerry Phillips, her son, Don T. Spittler Jr, her daughter, Karen Sue Lisson, five grandchildren, Jason Radil, Shane Radil, Jenny Radil, Travis Spittler, and Tiffany Spittler, 13 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, many nieces and nephews, step-children and step-grandchildren, all of whom she loved so dearly.
