Amelia Pluta Moritz, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away July 27, 2020.
“Lord, help me to do what You want me to do.” Amelia Moritz’s simple prayer guided her heart and actions throughout her life. Amelia Pluta Moritz was born on a farm in Charleton, Mass., on Nov. 21, 1914. She and the family moved to Dudley, Mass., to be near medical help and school.
She loved learning, excelling in math at St Joseph’s Catholic School in Webster, Mass., worked as a nanny, then secretary in a Webster fabric mill.
She met George Moritz, and they dated for a year during the Great Depression. When George got a good job in New Haven, Conn., at Pond Lily Fabrics, he asked her to join him. “Not unless we get married!” was her response. So, on Dec. 28, 1935, she wed George Moritz at Zion Lutheran Church in New Haven and shared 63 wonderful years together.
“My children! I loved them so much, I couldn’t stop hugging and kissing them.” As they grew, she loved, taught, modeled, led, disciplined, listened, counseled, forgave, and especially taught about Jesus, our Savior. Her kindness, faith and love extended to all around her, She actively learned about everything she came in touch with, and passed that love of learning and the fun of being able to converse on a wide variety of subjects to her children: Carolyn Lawson (Bruce), Judy Calkins (Peter), and Edie MacLauchlan, and grandchildren: David Stone (Lyssa) daughter Bonita and son Michael, Adam Calkins (Jody) and daughter Shea, Seth Calkins (Trish) and sons James and Sebastian, and Rachel Cast (Josh) and son Nathan, daughter Gabriella, Amy MacLauchlan (Wayne Avery and daughter Cheyenne Avery), Michael MacLauchlan (Kimberly) and daughter Ashley, Peter MacLauchlan (Vivian) and children Ariana, Julianne and David. She was a stickler for proper grammar, enunciation and knowing the meanings of new words. “Let’s get the dictionary!” helped immensely as all three of her daughters graduated from college with honors, a first in her family.
Throughout her life, she was active in the Lutheran church wherever they lived: Sunday School, choir, Bible study groups, quilting for missions, prayer meetings, fellowship activities, AAL (Thrivent) and caring for the church in behind the scenes work, gardening, repairing - wherever the need. With the Bedford, Mass., church, she and George helped start the Central Food Ministry in Lowell, Mass., a food/clothing/spiritual help church-sponsored organization, and continued volunteering there well into their 80’s.
When George changed careers to Cannon Electric, the company moved to Mass., so the family moved to Beverly, Mass., and Amelia joined the company, making the gold-plated connectors for the first U.S. space program. The company merged with ITT, and they moved to California, made new friends, and visited old ones. She became a rock-hound, collecting stones as they traveled, finally making a U.S. rock garden in Woburn, Mass., their next home. She showed the grandchildren the beauty in tilling the earth, patiently guided them in picking and enjoying the ripe vegetables and fruit, and the joys of just observing God’s wonderful creation, the splendor in giving to others, and how a smile can brighten a soul beyond measure. She taught her whole family to never give up, to find answers through prayer and to cherish the family God has given us, including many warmly welcomed into her extended family, many of whom knew her as Mom, Gram, Gramma, Gramina, Mom Amelia.
Amelia loved people, wherever, whoever. She accepted everyone as they were and loved being surrounded by family.
After George passed in 1999, she shared a house with her daughter Edie for 10 years, then came to live with her daughter Carolyn and husband, Bruce Lawson in Waltham, Mass., and enjoyed traveling south for the winter, making friends in both places, and sharing the love, peace, and friendship of both churches, Lutheran Church of the Savior in Bedford, Mass., and Lutheran Church of the Cross in Port Charlotte, Fla. She won hearts in hospitals and rehabs, through knee and broken leg surgeries, and worshiped every possible Sunday, walking with a cane, then a walker, then in a wheelchair. She smiled at everyone coming in and going out of church, enjoying their smiles and caring ways. Worshiping Our Lord Jesus meant the world to her, and on July 27, 2020, she peacefully went to rest in God, enjoying the pleasure of His eternal presence.
A visitation will take place at Lutheran Church of the Cross located at 2300 Luther Road, Port Charlotte, FL 33983 on Wednesday, November 18th from 10:30 to 11 a.m. with a memorial service to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to either church or Tidewell Hospice. Please visit www.kayspongerpc.com to extend condolences to the family, leave a message and share memories.
William Townsend, a man known for his abundance of love, smiles and mirth making, left this earth on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, surrounded by his family at his home, and he made this realm a little less jovial and a whole lot lonelier when he left.
Known as “Bill” or “Willy” to his friends and family, he was born on July 2, 1949, in Grand Rapids, Mich., to parents Richard D. Townsend and Bonnie Margie Sexton Townsend. The family moved to Punta Gorda in 1956, and William graduated from Charlotte High School, Tarpon Class of 1968. He enrolled in the United States Army after high school and was discharged in 1971. When he got out of the military, he moved out west, to Colorado, for a few years. His heart was still on the Gulf Coast of Florida, though, and he moved back home a few years later. That was when he met his wife, Cynthia Lynn (Voris) Townsend. His work as a carpenter was well known in Boca Grande, the town where he worked for more than 50 years. William was a free-spirited icon in Charlotte County back in the day, known as a prankster with a cocktail in one hand, usually wearing an unbuttoned sport shirt. Many fond memories were made with Bill in the 1960s, some in Port Charlotte and many on Englewood Beach, back when it still sported a dirt road and all the people who played in the surf were locals. As he got older Bill spent his days fishing, golfing, sailing and boating with his family. He loved the water and the wildlife of Florida, and usually celebrated it with a beer in his hand. He will always be remembered for his kind and constant smile, his friendliness, his willingness to help others, and for being the best dad, the best husband, the best worker, and the best life of the party.
He leaves behind his wife, Cynthia; his son, Brandon, Brandon’s wife, Kelsey, and their son, Braden; his daughter, Willy and her boyfriend, John Copper; his brothers, Bobby, Barry and Rick; Nieces Jade and Jena, Nephew Grant, and granddogs Jake and Ralph.
A tribute To William’s life will be held on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at the Crowninshield Community House in Boca Grande (130 Banyan Street) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feel free to join his family and friends to celebrate a life well lived.
