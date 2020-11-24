CHARLOTTE
Rose M. Caggiano
PHOTO
Rose M. Caggiano, 101, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at her home in Port Charlotte.
Rose was born to Thomas and Carmela Sorrentino on April 3, 1919 in Brooklyn, N.Y. She was one of eight children. She moved to Port Charlotte in 1974 from New York. She attended needle trade school in New York City and her profession was a professional dressmaker. She married her late and loving husband on Feb. 9, 1946.
She was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Port Charlotte but when St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church opened in Port Charlotte, she decided to join that parish.
Her hobbies were sewing and cleaning. Her favorites were and will always be her children and grandchildren. She will be missed by all who loved and knew her.
Survivors include her daughter, Marianne Armstrong of Port Charlotte; six grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church. Inurnment will be held at the St. Maximilian Kolbe Memorial Gardens.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
ENGLEWOOD
Margaret Bernice Foreman
PHOTO
Margaret Bernice Foreman, 94, formerly of Englewood, Fla., passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born in Auburn, Ind., Margaret was the daughter of the late Ernest and Edna Grogg.
Margaret was a loving wife, mom, grandma, and sister to her family. She enjoyed creating needle point, reading, and playing piano. Margaret lived in Englewood, Fla., for over 25 years. While in Florida, she was a member of Sunrise Baptist Church, where she played piano for many years. She was also a member of Lemon Bay Women’s Club, where she served as president.
Surviving are her children, Larry (Felice) McInturf, Terrie Grogg; grandchildren, Rob, Angie, Justin; step-grandchildren, John and Rhonda; and 11 great-grandchildren. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Foreman; and sister, Beverly Iddings.
A Graveside Service is 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Gulf Pines Memorial Park in Englewood, Fla. Memorials contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice. FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.
Carol Anne Kingston
PHOTO
Carol Anne Kingston, 81 years, a resident of Wells, Maine, died Nov. 18, 2020.
She was born April 11, 1939, in Springfield, Mass., the daughter of Henry Gustav and Janet Mae (Connors) Huettner.
Carol graduated from Classical High School in Springfield, Mass., and went on to further her education at the University of Connecticut, where she received her BA in Elementary Education as well as a Master’s Degree in Education.
She married her husband John William “Jack” Kingston, and together they raised their two children. They traveled around New England for Jack’s job at IBM, finally settling in Canterbury, N.H. Upon Jack’s retirement, they moved to Oyster Creek in Englewood, Fla. They always summered at Goose Rocks Beach in Kennebunkport, Maine.
Carol worked as an elementary school teacher in N.H. and was the Director of Special Needs in Goffstown, N.H. School District SAU 19 for many years.
Carol had diverse interests and enjoyed sewing and crafts, interior decorating, traveling, skiing, playing golf, playing bridge and taking walks on Goose Rocks Beach.
She was predeceased by her husband, John W. “Jack” Kingston in 2016.
Survivors include her son, J. Steven Kingston and his wife Jenifer of Kennebunkport; daughter Caroline Crowe Watson and her husband James of North Anson, Maine; a brother Henry Huettner of Longmeadow, Mass.; grandchildren Colby, Shae and Piper Kingston.
A Memorial Service to celebrate her life will be held SUMMER OF 2021 and will be announced.
To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Carol’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com
Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Road Wells, ME 04090. www.bibbermemorial.com
