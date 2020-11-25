CHARLOTTE
Ellanese Beauford
PHOTO
Ellanese Beauford, was born on Aug. 25, 1926, in Murdock, Fla., to the late Theodore Hollimon and the late Theola Hollimon.
Ellanese was married on Feb. 2, 1941, to the late Willis Beauford. From that union was birthed six children, LeeBertha Loving, Upper Marlboro, Md.; Patricia Ann (deceased); Geraldine Burnett, Waldorf, Maryland; Willis Beauford, Jr. (deceased); Cynthia Beauford Johnson, Punta Gorda, Fla.; and, Cassandra, Vass, Atlanta, Ga.
Ellanese moved to Atlanta, Ga., to reside with her daughter Cassandra and her family. There at home, in Atlanta, she passed away on Nov. 18, 2020. Now, she has come back to Florida to rest.
Ellanese leaves behind to mourn her home-going, two siblings, four children, six grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral will be held Saturday, Nov. 28 at 10 a.m. at Royal Palms Memorial Garden on Jones Loop in Punta Gorda, Fla.
Claris T. Mobley
PHOTO
Claris T. Mobley, 82, of Port Charlotte, Fla., died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Haines City Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Haines City, Fla.
Mrs. Mobley was born June 26, 1938 in Jamaica, West Indies to the late Thaddeus and Ethel (Charlton) Brivitt.
She was a retired quality control operator for the Cadbury Candy Company.
She moved to Florida from England in 1999, to enjoy her retirement in the sun.
She had many interests, dressmaking and gardening and was an active member of the church.
She loved to cook and serve her community. She loved to visit with people in hospital and offered her help and support.
She is survived by her loving family, a daughter, Judith, two sons Paul and Sean
Five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rudolph C. Ming.
Funeral services celebrating the life of Claris will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at Roberson Funeral Home Chapel, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time. Entombment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, Port Charlotte, FL
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.
Donald D. Nines
PHOTO
Donald D. Nines passed away on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, with his wife and sons at his bedside in Tidewell Hospice.
Don was born Feb. 16, 1952, in Kenton, Ohio, to Harold K. Nines and Mary Hindall Nines. He married Melanie K. Harper on Dec. 23, 1988, in Clayton, N.C. She survives in Port Charlotte, Fla.
Also surviving are his identical twin brother Ronald G. Nines (Deborah) of Columbus: two sons-Ryan M. Nines (Cecilia) of Rancho Cordova, Calif., Shane C. Nines of Houston, Texas and a daughter of his heart Jacki C. Henson (Lyndon) of Yadkinville, N.C.: two grandchildren-Nicholas Nines of California and Elin Nines of Texas. Preceded in death by several family members.
He was retired from Alcatel (1972-2002) as an Engineering Technician and Honda of America (2003-2018)
Don graduated Kenton Senior High School in 1970 where he played football for Kenton Wildcats. He was a member of The Kings Highway Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses in North Port, Fla.
Services for Donald Dean Nines will be held as a virtual funeral via “Zoom” by William Kane. Cremation through Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home.
Memorials can be made to the above Kingdom Hall 1261 Rutledge St. North Port, Florida, 34288.
Clarence 'Sonny' Tetting
FLAG
Clarence “Sonny” Tetting, age 76, of Port Charlotte, Fla.,
passed away peacefully on Nov. 18, 2020, at the Hospice house in Arcadia, Fla.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Homes & Crematory, Port Charlotte Chapel.
ENGLEWOOD
Theodore Haynes, Jr.
Theodore Haynes, Jr, 80, of Englewood, Fla., passed away on Nov. 22, 2020.
Englewood Community Funeral Home, Inc. has been chosen to handle arrangements.
