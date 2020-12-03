Cortney Nicole Kauffman
PHOTO
Cortney Nicole Kauffman, 28, of Port Charlotte, Fla., died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, on a journey to receive her “wings” in heaven.
Cortney was born June 5, 1992, in Port Charlotte, Fla. She was a graduate of Port Charlotte High School and attended Edison Community College, now Florida Southwestern State College.
She was a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) at Sunset Lake Health & Rehabilitation Center, Venice, Fla. She put her heart into her work as CNA. Everything went hand in hand for her boys and her fiancé, Jeff. She worked hard to vacation from Disney World to the mountains of Tennessee. She enjoyed the smallest of things, down to a FSU football game with Mike Lockey.
Courtney was the “light and sound” that would fill a room with her heart and soul that was hard to match. She will be loved and missed by all who knew her.
Cortney is survived by her loving family, her mother, Carrie L. Robinson; father, Joseph (Jennifer) Kauffman; her fiancé, Jeff Jones; two sons, Brayden and Gauge Jones; two sisters, Megan (John Bunkley) Kauffman and Morgan Kauffman; paternal grandmother, Carla Kauffman; a nephew, John Hayden; nieces, Ryder Bunkley and Aria Kauffman; Aunts,
Tracy (John Paterson and Debbie Robinson; uncle, Brad Robinson; many cousins; several step siblings, extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, William and Margie Robinson, paternal grandfather, Glen Kauffman and step-father, Mike Lockey.
Memorial services celebrating Cortney’s life will be held Saturday 11 a.m., Dec. 5, 2020, at the Church of God Prophecy, 662 Cooper Street, Punta Gorda, FL 33950.
A Celebration of Life reception will be held immediately after at the Port Charlotte Beach Pavilion.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
Cooper Leigh Whitten
On Nov. 15 2020, Cooper Leigh Whitten passed away.
Cooper was a Punta Gorda native and proud Floridian by every measure; he had a keen interest in, and broad knowledge of our state's history, nature, and beauty. He followed a 'barefooted' pathway into its woods, onto her waters, and through her towns. Cooper was a graduate of all that he endeavored to pursue; Sarasota Military Academy, countless competitive swimming courses, sailing and instructor courses, competitions in swimming and sailing all over Florida, leading and leadership in the Civil Air Patrol...the list is staggering. His last quest is completed in spirit; Cooper was a junior at Stetson University and had no doubts at all that he would hang his diploma in 2022.
His university, his Sigma Nu fraternity brothers, his extraordinary extended family will all miss him. None more so than his surviving family though; his mother Marilyn Moss, father Richard Whitten, sister Kelsey Grace Whitten, brother Steve Earle Whitten, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, all.
A remembrance and celebration is planned for the Dec. 5 at 2:30 p.m.
Contact family for more information.
