CHARLOTTE
Betty Griffin
Betty Griffin, Oct. 3, 1935-Dec. 2, 2020.
Betty was a loving mother to her four children: Robert Brown (Cindy), Warren Brown (deceased) (Connie Allen), Anthony Griffin (Joyce), and Lynette Watts (Garfield). Donations in her honor can be made to the Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation. Online condolences may be sent to www.kayspongerpc.com
Sophie McGiffin
PHOTO
Sophie McGiffin, passed away Nov. 28, 2020, at Signature Healthcare in Port Charlotte, Fla., under Tidewell Hospice care.
Sophie was born in Detroit, Mich., on Feb. 11, 1925, and passed just short of her 96th birthday. She graduated from Chadsey High School Detroit in 1943. Was married to Carl in 1949 and spent several years as an executive secretary and later as a homemaker, stay at home mom. She received her cosmetology instructor license and worked part-time in that field before moving to Florida. Sophie was of the protestant faith.
Sophie was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years Carl, parents Martin and Mary, brothers Joe and John, and sister Stella. She was also preceded in death by her stepson Carl and stepdaughter Thelma.
She moved to Florida in 1973. She enjoyed traveling to their cabin in the Onaway area of northern Michigan during the summer for a lot of years. Sophie volunteered as a Pink Lady at the St. Joseph Hospital in Port Charlotte, now Bayfront, for 15 years. After her husband Carl passed she took up golf, bowling, and tennis to fill the void. Tennis became her passion and she became a member of the Port Charlotte Tennis Club in the over 50 league. She was team captain for many years.
Sophie is survived by her loving daughter Pamela Long (Kenneth), her loving sister Rose in Colorado, her grandchildren Kenny (Elizabeth), Kelly (Chinita), and Kameron (Megan) Long, and her six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. Thankfully she was rich with friends, preceded in death by many, survived by some, such as dearest friends Phyllis and Cookie.
Sophie’s ashes will be interned at her plot in Howell, Mich., next to her husband Carl next summer.
To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Sophie, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation.
ENGLEWOOD
Patricia Ann DeHart
Patricia Ann DeHart (Alexander), passed away on Dec. 6, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. Florida Mortuary of Tampa is handling the arrangements.
Spencer Stephens
PHOTO run photo larger
2 Column black box
Spencer Stephens, 18, graduate of Lemon Bay High School and Englewood’s legendary 2019 Homecoming King was called home to be with Jesus on Nov. 30, 2020.
Spencer attended Hillsborough Community College in Tampa, where he was studying to be in the dental field as a hygienist.
In August of 2019, Spencer was chosen to be a Social Media Influencer for American Eagle Outfitters where he worked as an associate and stylist. His fashion was always on point and full of glam with his jean jackets and diamond studded shoes.
In high school, Spencer was a saxophone player and section leader of the LBHS band, and he participated in many theatre productions including Grease. He was a producer and anchor for the school news, and was involved in YoungLife. He attended CoastLife Church and was part of the Dream Team where he loved to serve on the welcome team, usher, and share the word of God. Spencer had a strong faith and love for Jesus that was exuberant and contagious.
Spencer fiercely loved his family, friends, and honestly anyone he came in contact with. His smile, laughter, spirit and strut would light up an entire room. He has impacted countless people near and far with his courage and ability to be true to himself. He was nothing short of extraordinary.
He was survived by his parents, Donnie and Dawn Stephens and sister, Juliannah Stephens of Englewood, Florida. A Celebration of Life will be held at CoastLife Church in Venice on Dec. 19 from 1-4 p.m. In honor of Spencer, dress to the nines! Donations can be made to any Wells Fargo Bank to: Benefit Donation for Spencer Stephens for a future scholarship fund in his name.
Please learn from Spencer to be your authentic self, take photos & videos every day, love and accept everyone around you, wear your sparkle, and just LOVE LIFE!
Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.