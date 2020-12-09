CHARLOTTE
Gregory Lane Felton
FLAG
Gregory Lane Felton, 80 of Mt. Jackson, passed away on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at his Home. A Graveside Service in Sarasota National Cemetery is yet to be determined.
Gregory was born on Jan. 17, 1940, and was the son of the late Alvin and Marie Dupuich Felton. He served in the Air Force. After leaving the military he made his career in the restaurant industry. He was preceded in death by a sister, Louise Burbank.
Gregory is survived by his wife, Regina; four children, Risa Felton, Dustin Felton, Lynne Lyman, and Margaret Logas; 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, and a brother, Ralph Felton.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Homes, Mt. Jackson and Toale Brothers Funeral Home, Sarasota, Florida.
Online condolences may be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.
Louise E. Gentile
PHOTO
Louise E. Gentile, 93, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. She was born on May 7, 1927, to Luigi and Ester Landini in New York, N.Y. Louise moved to Port Charlotte in 1986 from Flushing, N.Y. Louise worked for the New York City Supreme Court for several years before her retirement in 1957. She was a member of the Mary-Lu Park Homeowner’s Association, Sons of Italy, and the San Antonio Catholic Church.
Louise will be deeply missed by her daughters, Theresa Rizzuto, Elizabeth DeRosa, and Louise Gentile; and her five grandchildren Anthony DeRosa, Brian DeRosa, Daniela Restivo, Priscilla Rizzuto, and Nicholas Restivo. She was preceded in death by her parents, her two sisters, and her husband, Michael.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at San Antonio’s Catholic Church, 24445 Rampart Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL.
Memorial donations in her name may be made to Tidewell Hospice House. To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Louise, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation.
Arthur B. Schute
PHOTO
Rev. Arthur B. Schute, 78, of Port Charlotte, Fla., went home with our Lord and Savior Dec. 5, 2020.
Arthur was born Dec., 16 1941, in Montclair, N.J., to the late Arthur E. Schute and Frances P. Schute.
Arthur completed his preparatory school in 1958, at Saint Peter’s Prep in Jersey City. He then attended Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome, Italy where he obtained his Master’s Degree in Theology. He became an Ordained Catholic Priest in 1967.
He became a Chaplain at Clara Mass Medical Center in Belleville, N.J. Later in life he served as Spiritual Care at Bon-Secours St. Joseph Hospital in Port Charlotte.
Arthur enjoyed watching Florida State football, reading, listening to music and spending time with his family.
Rev. Art is survived by his sister, Mrs. Barbara A. Mckee; niece, Michelle (Will); nephew, Bart (Shawn) and four grand-nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at 11 a.m., at St. Maximillian Kolbe Catholic Church, located at 1441 Spear St. Port Charlotte, FL 33948.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests all donations made to Tidewell Hospice.
Please visit kayspongerpc.com to extend condolences to the family, share a memory or to leave a message.
