ENGLEWOOD
Timothy Badger
Timothy Badger, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. He was the founder of Badger’s Plumbing Service which will continue on within the family.
He was born in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, and moved to Englewood with his family in the late 70’s.
He is survived by his wife Samantha, brother David and his wife Paula, children Heather, Chris and Jason and grandsons Britton, Zachary and Zane, granddaughters Stephanie, Anna, and Amber as well as many other family and friends.
Tim was well known in the Englewood community for his warm handshake and friendly smile. He will be deeply missed by all.
Funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Tim’s name to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Susan Stryker
Susan Stryker, 69, of Englewood, Florida, passed away Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.
Arrangements are with National Cremation Society of Port Charlotte, Florida.
