CHARLOTTE
Martha C. Lee
1/20/1939 - 11/27/2019
Martha C. Lee (Marti) passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 in Port Charlotte. She was born Jan. 20, 1939 in Washington, DC.
She attended Washington & Lee High School in Arlington, Virginia. In 1956, she married the love of her life Howard A. Lee (Nebin). Together they raised three boys in Virginia, and they relocated to Port Charlotte, Florida in 1981. Marti & Nebin opened Lee Ironworks in Charlotte Harbor along with two of their sons Jeff & Bob. During those early years of the family business, Marti also worked at WCCF radio in Punta Gorda. Marti enjoyed her daily work as the secretary/bookkeeper at Lee Ironworks until September of this year.
Marti was a fun-loving rebel who could mix it up with the best of them. She was a straight shooter and you knew exactly how she felt. We will all miss her colorful sass and loving heart.
Marti was preceded in death by her husband Howard A. Lee, her parents Harry & Dorothy Calhoun and her loving sister Janet Fondnazio.
She leaves her legacy behind with her three sons: Howard A. Lee, Jr. (Hal) and his wife Annette, Robert Allen Lee (Bob) and his wife Jill, Jeffrey Andrey Lee (Jeff) and his wife Cathy. Seven grandchildren: Adam Lee, Christopher Lee, Connor Lee, Chelsea Van Wyk, Hannah Lee, Sarah Lee and Molly Lee. Four great-grandchildren: Caiden, Chloe, Carrick and Orion. And her loving brother Harry Calhoun and his wife Barbara.
Marti will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery to be beside Nebin once again.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 2-4 p.m. at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, 9400 Indian Spring Cemetery Road, Punta Gorda, Florida 33950. To send condolences, please visit www.charlottememorial.com.
ENGLEWOOD
Arlene Bonda
Arlene Bonda was born in Brooklyn, raised in Queens, before moving to Staten Island, New York. She retired and moved to Englewood in 1993, with her beloved mother, Stella, whom she lovingly cared for.
Arlene was a dedicated and proud employee at Merrill Lynch on Wall Street for 43 years. She was the quintessential “Working Girl” and was highly respected and loved on “The Street,” where she worked as Cashier-Supervisor in Institutional Sales. Although she never attained the status she so well deserved, she never complained and she took great pride in the success of employees that she mentored and nurtured. Arlene cherished the many relationships and friendships she made through the years.
Arlene loved the times she spent with her friends at the beaches of Staten Island and the Jersey Shore and this love continued in South Florida. Arlene always looked forward to her cruises with her friends and spoke lovingly of these memories. Arlene was an avid bowler and animal lover. There wasn’t a dog that she passed that she didn’t stop to ask to pet.
Arlene passed away on Nov. 13, 2019, at the age of 86. A funeral mass will be held at St. Raphael’s Roman Catholic Church on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at 10 a.m.
Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home.
Albert Earl King
May 17, 1925 - Aug. 15, 2019
Albert E. King of Englewood, Florida, passed away Aug. 15, 2019 at the age of 94. Albert was born in Ithaca, New York, and was a greeting card salesman for Norcross and Gibson in New York City for over 30 years. He was involved in the Boy Scouts while raising a family in Seaford, New York. He was a Lions Club District Governor, and in Englewood a member of the Englewood Methodist Church, the American Legion, and Masonic Lodge 360. He volunteered at Lemon Bay Park for 20 years.
He was predeceased by Geraldine, his wife of 52 years, son David, and grandson Timothy. He is survived by his partner Claire Callahan, son Thomas, daughters Sally and Patti, 10 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren.
On Oct. 26, Albert was interred with Geraldine at Vestal Hills Memorial Park in Vestal, New York.
Joseph O’Rourke
Joseph O’Rourke, 45, of Englewood, Florida passed away Nov. 7, 2019. He was born in Port Charlotte on Oct. 6, 1974 to Thomas William and Jeanne Rita O’Rourke. He lived and in Englewood his whole life. He was so proud of the man his son became. He always had a great time when they were together.
He graduated from Lemon Bay High School, and worked as a carpenter since graduation.
He is preceded in death by both his parents. He is survived by his son Joseph M. O’Rourke, five brothers, one sister and many nephews and nieces.
His memorial Mass will be Monday, Dec. 9, at St. Frances of Assisi in Grove City, Florida at 9:30 a.m.
