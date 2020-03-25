CHARLOTTE
Ronald Charles Bradley
With his wife holding his hand, Ronald Charles Bradley died of pancreatic cancer at his home in Punta Gorda, Fla. on Friday, March 20, 2020. He was 86.
A native of Newport, Ky., Mr. Bradley served in the United States Marines Corps in Okinawa during the Korean Conflict. Following his Honorable Discharge, he pursued further education in biomedical engineering at Cincinnati Technical College. He worked in this field at the Jewish Hospital of Cincinnati for 30 years, holding the position of Clinical Engineer until his retirement in 1995.
Mr. Bradley and his wife Diane (Brunsman) then moved to Punta Gorda to enjoy the Florida outdoors, wildlife, and water. Mr. Bradley also had a passion for spectator sports and was an avid fan of the University of Kentucky basketball program. He worked at Twin Isles County Club in Punta Gorda for twenty years during his retirement.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Bradley is survived by brother Gene Bradley; children Clint, Steve, and Mary Beth Bradley; grandchildren Eric Spreher, Ben and Lauren Bradley; and two great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank the fine professionals and volunteers at Millennium Home Care and Tidewell Hospice for their kind care during Mr. Bradley’s illness. Arrangements are being handled by Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, with interment at Sarasota National Cemetery planned for a later date. Tributes and condolences can be left at www.CharlotteMemorial.com.
Mary Ann Campana
Mary Ann Campana, 99, of Port Charlotte, Fla. died Friday, March 20, 2020 at Signature Healthcare of Port Charlotte.
Mary was born Dec. 30,1920 in Philadelphia, Pa. to the late Anthony and Josephine Cader. She was a seamstress and tailor in the garment business for many years before retiring to Florida. She moved to Port Charlotte in 1977 from Cherry Hill, N.J.
She is survived by a nephew, John A. Cader of Evesham, N.J. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, William Campana who died in 1997.
Private graveside services will be held at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, Port Charlotte, Fla. Friends may visit online at www.RobersonFH.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
Roland Joseph Dugas
Roland Joseph Dugas, 89, of Punta Gorda, Fla. died Monday, March 23, 2020.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Punta Gorda Chapel.
Catherine Santos
Catherine Santos, 75, of Port Charlotte, Fla. died Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Tidewell Hospice House in Port Charlotte.
Catherine was born Nov. 30, 1944 in Brooklyn, N.Y. to the late Norman and Eleanor Ross. She received her Master’s Degree in Counseling from Nova University. She was a retired hospital psychiatric technician and social worker. Catherine moved to Charlotte County in 2000 from Sarasota, Fla. where she worked for 20 years.
She is survived by her daughter, Tennley (Don) Davia of Port Charlotte; a brother, David Ross of Newburyport, Mass.; and a sister, Mary Beth Ross of Charlotte, North Carolina.
Private memorial services will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Inc. 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, Fla. 34238 or www.TidewellHospice.org.
Friends may visit online at www.RobersonFH.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
Marilyn Thomas
Marilyn Thomas, 95, of Port Charlotte, Fla. passed away on March 24, 2020.
Arrangements are by National Cremation Society.
Dori A. Wine
Dori A. Wine, nee Folsom
(October 30, 1936 – March 17, 2020)
Punta Gorda, Fla.
Dori passed away peacefully in her home with loving care from her husband and children, made possible by support and compassion from Tidewell Hospice.
She was raised in Quincy, Mass., graduated from Wheaton College in 1958, and was a resident of Wheaton, Ill. from 1960 to 1995. She and her husband, Bruce, summered in Wild Rose, Wis. from 1982 to 2014 and lived aboard their power boat, “Wild Rose”, from 1995 to 2001. They resided in Punta Gorda from 2001 until her death.
Dori loved her family. She and her husband nurtured a wonderfully blended family during their 38 years of marriage. She is survived by her husband, three children, four stepchildren, 13 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and two brothers. She was predeceased by her oldest grandchild, Sgt. Jack Hennessy, and her parents, Willard and Martha Folsom of Boston, Mass. This large and growing family will remain her most treasured legacy.
Dori made lifelong friendships. She was an accomplished artist and used her talents to bring joy and comfort to many. She was a Stephen Minister and volunteered her time to others. She was optimistic, adventurous, and always saw the good in people.
Her family will hold a memorial service in her honor at a future time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Burnt Store Presbyterian Church in Punta Gorda.
