CHARLOTTE
Viki Joy Zeman
(1947 — 2020)
Viki Joy Zeman died Sunday, Feb. 16 at our home in Punta Gorda, Fla.
Born to the late Charles and Rae Opitz, Viki grew up in Westfield, N.J. She was awarded a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Miami (Class of ‘69) and enjoyed a diverse career. She was a speech therapist and special-ed teacher before deciding on a full-time career in the corporate world. Viki held several positions within AT&T, eventually retiring as a manager in Corporate Real Estate operations.
She leaves behind Ron, her husband of 30 years, her brother Mark Opitz, his wife Patricia and their son Guy. Her extended family included several nieces and nephews.
Viki and Ron moved to Punta Gorda in early 2000 to enjoy a snow-free retirement. She loved travel, classic movies, and gardening. “Joy” was much more than her middle name; it’s what she brought to the life of those around her.
Please consider a donation to your favored cause in lieu of flowers.
Services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, March at San Antonio Catholic Church, 24445 Rampart Blvd, Port Charlotte Fla. To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Viki, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Johnson-Taylor Funeral and Cremation.
SARASOTA
Marc Gregory McEnany
Marc Gregory McEnany, age 72, of North Port, passed away on March 3, 2020. He was born in Boston, Mass. on Aug. 4, 1947.
Marc is survived by his wife, Lucille (Caron) McEnany; daughter Heather Pettengill, her husband Eric and their children Sydney and Tyler; daughter Gretchen Lyon, her husband Mike and their daughter Savannah; son Tom Forcier and his children Emma and Molly; sister Karen Farrington; brothers Dr. Geoffry Phillips-McEnany and spouse Brian Phillips-McEnany, Phil McEnany and wife Patty, and Judson McEnany and wife Mairead; along with many other family members and dear friends.
A celebration of life will be held in Maine at a later date. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Fla.
To share a memory of Marc or to send a condolence to the family visit www.FarleyFuneralHome.com.
ENGLEWOOD
Hilbert George Miller “Sonny”
12/4/1943 — 03/4/2020
Hilbert George Miller “Sonny”, 76, of Englewood, Fla. died March 4, 2020 in Englewood Hospice House where he was surrounded by friends and family.
He was born in Fern Creek, Ky. He was apart of the VFW Englewood Post 10178. He owned and operated Deli Plus and Sonny and Jan’s Country Store.
He leaves behind ex-wife Janice Carrado; children Tammy Joslin and Chris Pelkey; grandchildren Tiffani Pelkey, Kristal Pelkey, and Samantha Avila Mejia; and great-grandchildren Ely Kissel, Ivanna Trejo, Francisco Avila Mejia, and Samuel Avila Mejia. Sonny also leaves behind five stepchildren.
Sonny was predeceased his spouse Margaret Ann Underwood and son Donald Pelkey.
