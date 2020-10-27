CHARLOTTE
Norma A. Maher
Norma A. Maher, 77, of Punta Gorda, Fla., peacefully passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the Tidewell Hospice House in Port Charlotte.
Norma was born June 9, 1943, in Lakehurst, N.J., to the late Maximo C. and Theresa (Martino) Goltiao.
She moved to Port Charlotte in 1970, where Norma operated Ted’s TV Service with her husband. In addition, Norma worked for the Charlotte County Health Department for over 29 years before retiring in 2008. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Punta Gorda.
Norma had a laugh and heart that was contagious to anyone who was in her presence. She had a “Family first” mantra she lived by and always put the needs of her family before her own.
She is survived by her three sons, Edwin (wife, Serena) Maher III, Stephen (wife, Lisa) Maher and Robert (wife, Angie) Maher; one sister, Gloria Tomaso; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; Many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband, Edwin “Ted” M. Maher in 2007 and her sister, Maria.
A celebration of Norma’s Life will be held privately by the family.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made in Norma’s memory to the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County, 3519 Drance Street, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 www.awlshelter.org. Norma had a love for animals, especially cats. Or to Tidewell Hospice, Inc. 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34239 www.tidewellhospice.org
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
Joan E. Mills
June 26, 1944 - Oct. 24, 2020
Joan E. Mills, 76, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away peacefully in her sleep on Oct. 24, 2020. She was born on June 26, 1944, in New York, N.Y. to Sydney and Mary (Thom) Smith.
Joan married the love of her life, Derrick Arthur Mills on April 20, 1968. They spent 43 wonderful years together before Derrick passed away.
Joan was the executive director of Pawling Community Resource and Service Center before retiring. She relocated from Pawling, N.Y. to Port Charlotte, Fla.
Joan was a member and volunteer of the Rotonda Elks Lodge, Back Pack Kidz and the Charlotte Players. She enjoyed many hobbies throughout her life.
Joan was predeceased by her husband and is survived by her loving daughters, Dana Mills and Darby (Neil) Dellea and treasured grandchildren, Cameron, Derrick, Ciara and Emma.
There will be no local services. Joan will be inurned in New York at a future date.
Donations in Joan’s memory may be made to Back Pack Kidz, 24440 Manchester Trail, Punta Gorda, FL 33980.
Arrangements by Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, Cemetery and Crematory. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.charlottememorial.com.
