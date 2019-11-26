CHARLOTTE
Gustav (Gus) Markovics, age 88, passed peacefully with family by his side Nov. 23, 2019 in Punta Gorda. Formally of Monroe, N.Y. Gus was born July 13, 1931 in Hell’s Kitchen New York, N.Y. to Gustav and Gloria Markovics. Gus was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Ellen, brother
Gus is survived by his wife Joy, five children Patricia LeBlanc, Denise Krauss (Ed), Joseph DeVito (Dina), Donna Richter (John) and John DeVito (Tracy). He also leaves behind many cherished grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Gus is a Veteran of the Korean War, serving in the United States Marine Corps from 1951 until his honorable discharge in 1954. He returned to the States to raise a family and retired from the Ford Motor Company with 33 years of service.
Respected and loved by family and friends, Gus was a man of strength and integrity – a proud American. He loved his family with a big heart and led by example, teaching compassion, strength and empathy for others. He will be missed by all who knew him for his generous heart, for being an amazing cook and for his willingness to help family and friends.
Visitation will be held Dec. 9, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home 9400 Spring Cemetery Rd, Punta Gorda, Florida 33950. A Catholic Mass at 11 a.m. will be held Dec. 10 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 211 W Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda, Florida 33950. A Committal Service with Military Honors will follow at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, Cemetery -- followed by a “Celebration of Life” at the Lakewood Village Club House in Punta Gorda.
Nancy C. Tobey, 80, of Punta Gorda, Florida passed away after a long illness on Nov. 23, 2019 with her loving husband of 38 years, William M. “Bill” Tobey at her side.
Nancy was born May 20, 1939 in Lawrence, Massachusetts to the late Leo and Mary Gagnon. In addition to her husband, Nancy is survived by her daughters, Susan McEvoy of North Andover, Mass., Nancy Mukerje of Littleton, N.H. and Paula Van Wie of Haverhill, Mass.; a step-son, William “Billy” Tobey of Raleigh, N.C.; and two grandchildren, Amanda Avery of Littleton, N.H. and Matthew Mukerjee of Berkley, Calif.
After raising her three children, Nancy elected to further her life and entered the work force, obtaining employment at Holy Family Hospital, Methuen, Mass.; after passing an examination in 1988, Nancy was awarded a certificate from the National Tumor Registry Association, as a Certified Tumor Registrar. She enjoyed employment in the hospital for over 20 years, before retiring to Florida in 2000 with her husband, Bill, who fondly and with great interest cared for her during her illness.
A Celebration of Life Service for Nancy will be held Fri. 4 p.m., Nov. 29, 2019 at Roberson Funeral Home Chapel, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, Florida 33948.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association-Florida Gulf Coast Chapter, 4075 Tamiami Trail #2, Port Charlotte, Florida 33952.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
