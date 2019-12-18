CHARLOTTE
Kenneth M. Goodwin
Kenneth M. Goodwin, 72, of Rotonda West, formerly of Silver Spring, Maryland, passed away on Dec.5, 2019 in Port Charlotte.
Kenneth was born in Silver Spring, Maryland and moved to Florida in 1994 after retiring from the U.S. Air Force where he proudly served his country for 26 years.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Marion Goodwin and Ruth Krakowiski of Silver Spring, Maryland; and his brothers, Jerome C. Goodwin and Thomas W. Goodwin of Rotonda West.
Kenneth is survived by his sister, Marian Brumley (Kenneth); sister-in-law, Shirley Goodwin, as well as many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and
great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
Services will take place at Sarasota National Veterans Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Dorthy Louise Jones
Dorthy Louise Jones, 79, of Port Charlotte received her heavenly wings on Dec. 15, 2019 after a courageous battle with renal failure and cancer. Dorothy was born in Yuma, Arizona on March 23, 1940 to Elder Luther & Rebecca Lee. Raised in a Christian home (with seven siblings), Dorothy gave her life to the Lord, at a young age and lived a life serving people with a genuine friendliness.
Dorothy graduated from Yuma Union High School. In 1958, sixty-one years ago, she married Roscoe Jones and to this union three children were born: Sheila, Anthony and Kimberly. The family resided in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for 35 years.
She graduated from Community College of Philadelphia in 1976, and was a dedicated and compassionate Registered Nurse, who always strived for excellence.
In 1994, she relocated to Port Charlotte, becoming a proud member of First Baptist. She attended church and Sunday school faithfully and relished in singing on the choir and serving selfishly in many ministries. In 1997, Dorothy joined the Charlotte County School District, as a substitute teacher, where she primarily cared for children with special needs. She retired in 2017. Locally, she also volunteered with the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition.
For life balance, Dot loved arts and crafts, gardening and traveling. Her most gratifying travel experience was visiting the Holy Land in Israel.
Throughout all of Dorothy’s life accomplishments; her greatest challenges, commitments and rewards came from showering her family with unconditional love. Dorothy leaves fond memories to her husband, three children, four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many others. Dorothy will be sorely missed by all!
A Homegoing Celebration is scheduled for Monday 10 a.m. Dec. 23, 2019 at the First Baptist Church, 20035 Quesada Ave. Port Charlotte, Florida 33952. Visitation at the church will begin at 9 a.m. Monday. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. Monday at Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota.
Flowers may be offered to the First Baptist Church and online memorial donations may be made to the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition www.cchomelesscoalition.org Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
Robert Allen Zitti
Robert Allen Zitti, 72, of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 03, 2019.
He was born February 1, 1947 in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Robert was a Vietnam Marine Corp. Veteran, truck driver and small business owner. He was a member of United Church of Christ , Punta Gorda.
He is survived by loving family, son Christian, 4 grandchildren, brother Rudolph and sister Cynthia.
