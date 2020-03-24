CHARLOTTE
Arletta C. Legg
Arletta C. Legg, age 79, of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 in Port Charlotte, Florida.
Arletta was born on Dec. 14, 1940, to the late LeRoy and Adeline Tuck, in Rainelle, W. Va.
Arletta moved from Fort Springs, Va. to Charlotte County in 1957. She worked as a Bank Officer for 29 years until the passing of her husband Robert J. Legg, Sr. in 1993, then worked as a Business Secretary for Roberson Funeral Homes until her retirement. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be missed by all who’s lives she touched.
Arletta leaves behind her son and daughter-in-law, Robert J. and Marybeth Legg, Jr. of Punta Gorda; a sister, Lucy A. Burns, also of Punta Gorda; grandchildren, Marissa (Tyler) Truett and their children Justin and Adalynd, Kaitlyn (John Munoz) Legg and their son John Jr., and Dylan (Kelsea) Legg and their daughter Avalee. In addition to her parents and husband, Arletta was preceded in death by 11 sisters and brothers.
A private ceremony will be held later this week at Roberson Funeral Homes Punta Gorda Chapel at 215 Mary Street in Punta Gorda.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Homes & Crematory, Punta Gorda Chapel.
Marlene Jean Risk
Marlene Jean Risk, 79, of Port Charlotte, Fla. died Thursday, March 19, 2020.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.