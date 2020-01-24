CHARLOTTE
Basilio “Basil” A. Castrovinci
Basilio “Basil” A. Castrovinci, 80, of Port Charlotte, passed away Jan. 21, 2020. He was born on March 9, 1939 to the late Anthony Castrovinci and Concetta Ravi Pinto-Castrovinci in Jersey City, N.J.
Basil founded Basil Castrovinci Associates, Inc., a major actuarial consulting firm, and was proprietor of The Pearl Beach Inn on Manasota Key. He will be remembered as being larger-than-life as well as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.
Basil is survived by his wife, Carol, of Port Charlotte, daughter, Mary Castrovinci (Anthony Franzese), son, Basil Castrovinci (Jennifer), son, Matthew Castrovinci (Carmela), son, John Castrovinci, daughter, Gina Andujar (Edwin), daughter, Lori Castrovinci-Gorman (Ed), step-son, James O’Neil (Loradana), one brother, Ronald Castrovinci (Barbara), twelve Grandchildren and many other family members and friends.
Basil is preceded in death by both of his parents, and two brothers, Lawrence and Anthony Castrovinci.
Visitation will be on Monday Jan. 27 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Farley Funeral Home in North Port. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28 at the funeral home.
Please sign his online guest book at www.farleyfuneralhome.com
ENGLEWOOD
Audrey Jean Duffy
Audrey Jean Duffy, 90, of Englewood passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Jan. 15, 2020. She was born Nov. 6, 1929 in Brooklyn, New York to the late Rudolph Seitz and Margaret Boyer Seitz.
She will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother who loved music, opera, piano and gardening. She was an avid reader who enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and she worked out almost every day.
Survivors include her son John C. Duffy of Miami, daughter, Christine Shelow (John) of Venice and son, Jeffrey Duffy of Englewood as well as her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren and many friends who will miss her but remember her forever in their hearts.
In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her loving husband George.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Please sign her online guestbook at www.farleyfuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.