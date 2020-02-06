CHARLOTTE
Theresa M. Didick
Theresa M. Didick of Florida formerly of Norwood, Mass. passed away on Feb. 4, 2020 at the age of 70. Theresa was a longtime volunteer at Women’s Prisons in Florida.
Beloved wife of the late Joseph Didick. Loving sister of Rosemary Riley of Norwood, Patty O’Brien of Gloucester, Kate Doyle of Georgia, Suzanne Ryan of Pembroke, Dennis O’Brien of Franklin, Bernadette O’Brien of Plymouth and the late Geraldine Higgins and William J. O’Brien Jr. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
At the request of the family all services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to Old Colony Hospice 321 Manley St. West Bridgewater, Mass. 02379.
ENGLEWOOD
Kathryn 'GranKaty' McLeod
PHOTO
Kathryn “GranKaty” McLeod, 65, of Englewood, Fla., passed away peacefully on Jan. 24, 2020 at Englewood Community Hospital with her family by her side.
Born Aug. 18, 1954 in Louisville, Ky. to the late Emmett and Eula Shane. Ms. McLeod was a longtime resident of Charlotte County and business owner of Calico Jacks with her love and partner Mark Leppa, on Englewood beach.
Ms. McLeod is survived by her loving family; her partner of 26 years, Mark Leppa, her son David (Jessica) Tameris. Her daughters Patrice (Chris) Davis and Amanda (Josh) Lisowski. Her brother Emmett (Bev) Shane, and sisters Margo Morris and Carol Ashton.
She will be greatly missed by her nine grandchildren, Austin Davis, Katelin Davis, Jasmine Powers, Jarrett Powers, Brooke Powers, Anydn Tameris, Karissa Leppa, Natalie Lisowski, and Braeden Lisowski. She has one great-grandchild Harper Davis.
There will be a Celebration of Life at Calico Jacks, 1950 Beach Rd. Englewood, and beginning at 1 until 4 p.m. on Sunday Feb. 9, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to EARS Animal Rescue Sanctuary, 145 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. FL. 34223.
Per, Ms. McLeod’s wishes she will be cremated and her ashes will be made into a “Reef Ball” and placed in the Gulf of Mexico so that she can continue to share her love and presence for the rest of time.
