CHARLOTTE
Zella M. Challen
Zella M. Challen, 99, of Port Charlotte, passed away on Dec. 17, 2019. Arrangements are by National Cremation Society.
ENGLEWOOD
William “Bill” Sedgewick Johnston, Jr.
William “Bill” Sedgewick Johnston, Jr., of Rotonda West, departed this life on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, at 79 years of age. He was born on May 4, 1940 in Jacksonville, Florida to the late William Sedgewick Johnston, Sr. and the late Frances Keene Johnston. He was an accountant by trade and proudly served in the United States Army.
He leaves behind his wife Betsy Wallace Johnston and his son Will Johnston.
A graveside service to commemorate the life of Bill Johnston will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 in the Old Bluff Cemetery, 4100 Old Bluff Church Road, Godwin, N.C. 28344 with Father John Fraizer officiating with military honors being provided by the United States Army Honor Guard.
All arrangements are entrusted to Cromartie-Miller Funeral Home of Dunn. Online condolences may be expressed at www.cromartiemiller.com.
Gregory A. Symons
Gregory A. Symons, 67, of Englewood, and formerly of Grand Rapids, MI., passed away on Dec. 4, 2019.
Greg was born in Big Rapids, MI. to Albert and Donna Symons on March 26, 1952. He began high school at Godwin Heights, Grand Rapids, MI. and graduated from Rogers High School, Wyoming, MI.
Greg loved to fish, hunt and play cards. He also had a tremendous love for baseball, muscle cars and Corvettes. Greg was very giving and made sure his family never went without.
Greg is most remembered as the owner/operator of several local McDonald’s Restaurants. In the summer of 2018, after 54 years of service, Greg retired.
Greg is survived by his wife, Brenda and son Alan. His daughter, Amy (Watson) Rodriguez, son-in-law Sergio and grandchildren Isabel, Angelina, Sydney and Dominic. His father, Albert Symons, sisters Michele (Rob) Chartier and Susan Foremen, aunt Lynn (Jack) DeKorte, niece Taylor (Andrew) Caudill and nephew Garrett Pool. Greg was blessed to have many loving in-laws, nieces, nephews and extended family. He is preceded in death by his mother, Donna (Remington) Symons.
A celebration of life will be held at The Waverly (on Englewood Beach) on Jan. 4, 2020 from 11 a.m. -2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Greg’s name to The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, March of Dimes or Donate Life Florida.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to all those who have supported them through this difficult time.
Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Please visit the website to leave a condolence or memory to the family at lemonbayfh.com
NORTH PORT
Louise Hall
Louise Hall of North Port, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, the most beautiful and creative person, passed away on Dec. 10.
Louise studied dress design and art at Cass Tech. High School with a College Prep Diploma.
Louise married Leo Dan Hall in 1953. Louise became an instant mother to Randy Hall, whose mother passed when he was one year old. Louise & Dan also had two daughters: Denise Wallace and Julie Anne Campbell.
She was a very business-oriented woman, from welcome wagon, insurance agent, instructor of quilting, dyeing fabric and garments. She held many positions in area guilds and won first and second place awards for her work that has traveled the world.She might have caught your smile with the lens of her camera as the North Port Sun photographer.
She had a great love for her church NPCUCC, the North Port Art Center, and her community.
Dan passed away just shy of his 90th birthday in 2010. Three years later Louise met Elbert Duvall. He taught her how to be a day trader in the stock market. They were United in 2013. Elbert passed away in 2017. El supported our mom in her arts and together they donated to the North Port Art Center Building Fund.
We will celebrate her life on Jan. 11 at 2 p.m., at North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Dr, North Port 34287. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to NPCUCC, the North Port Art Center, Tidewell Hospice, or The American Cancer Society.
