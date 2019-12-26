CHARLOTTE
Gwendolyn Aubrey
Gwendolyn Aubrey, 88, a resident of Punta Gorda for the last 20 years died after a brief illness on Dec. 23, 2019.
Gwen was the daughter of the late Scott and Elsie (Livingston) Paul.
She was raised and educated in Hampton, N.H. and a member of the Hampton Academy class of 1949. She worked at New England Telephone her entire career retiring in 1986 residing in Methuen, Mass. and Chester, N.H.
Gwen was a past president of Hampton Academy & Winnacunnet High School Alumni Association and continued to support the organization throughout the years. While residing in Florida she was president of the Visually Impaired Persons of Charlotte County. Gwen enjoyed the weekly meetings and luncheons with her beloved peer group. She was predeceased by her husband Gerald in 2009 and sisters, Bertha Rasher and Muriel Zellon. She is survived by her son, Scott P. and his wife Deborah (Simonian) Aubrey of Dunbarton, N.H., sister-in-law,
Mary Bakunowski of Phoenix, Arizona along with several nieces and nephews of Utah, California and Arizona.
Services will be private. Memorials may be made to: Hampton Academy & Winnacunnet High School Alumni Association, PO Box 81, North Hampton, New Hampshire 03862 or Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, Florida 34238.
Barbara (Barb) Bruner
Barbara (Barb) Bruner, 59 of Port Charlotte passed away after a long battle with stage 4 lung cancer on Dec. 21, 2019.
Barb was born on Aug. 7, 1960 in Montrose, Pa. She graduated from Binghamton North High School class of 1978. Her first job was waitressing at the Riverview Diner owned and operated by her parents in Binghamton, N.Y. In 1979 Barb moved to Wichita, Kansas to begin a new chapter in life. She completed general construction laborer training and within 5 weeks began working for The Law Company, Inc. After 12 years in Wichita Barb made the move to Port Charlotte where she flexed her entrepreneur skills launching a successful pool cleaning business.
Barb was hardworking, genuine, and kind. If Barb could choose to be anywhere it would be Daytona Beach with the love of her life, Bob. She enjoyed relaxing to 70’s music and had a big heart for cats. She was fascinated by antique shops especially her favorites in Arcadia. She also took delight in watching Judge Judy and her favorite games shows. Barb will be deeply missed by her best friend and loving husband of 13 years, Bob Bruner; her daughter Julie Coyle; her sons: Jon Aton and Nathaniel Aton; her sisters: (her identical twin) Brenda Knickerbocker and Cheryl Cokely; grandchildren: Jonathan, Isaiah and Kailey; daughter in-law Letisha Aton; sister in law Karen Knickerbocker and brother in-law Tim Cokely. She is preceded in death by her parents Donald and Arlene Knickerbocker and brothers Donald Knickerbocker Jr. and Scott Knickerbocker.
A visitation will be held Saturday, Dec. 28 at 12 p.m., with a service at 1 p.m. in the Johnson-Taylor Funeral Chapel, 1515 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, Florida. To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating life of Barbara, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and cremation.
ENGLEWOOD
Gary Lee Keefer
Gary Lee Keefer of Englewood and Mt. Arlington, N.J., passed away Dec. 21, 2019. Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
