CHARLOTTE
Charles H. Johnson, Jr.
FLAG
Charles H. Johnson, Jr., 87, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at his Port Charlotte home.
Charles was born in Columbus, Ohio to Charles and Elizabeth Johnson on June 23, 1932. Charles joined the U.S. Air Force out of High School, and returned to his native Ohio and family after being Honorably Discharged. Following the death of his wife Vernie with whom he had two sons, he met and married Joanne (Timm), with whom he enjoyed 25 wonderful years of marriage.
Charles is survived by his beloved wife Joanne, their children, sons’ Robert (Dorothy) Johnson, Charles D. (Brenda) Johnson, and John (Susan) Timm; daughters’ Nancy (Mike) Merrihew and Susan (Dan) Buck; brother, Jim (Carol) Johnson, and sister, Elizabeth (Steve) Fender; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as many extended family members.
Funeral services celebrating Charles’ life will be held at Edgewater Church in Port Charlotte, 19190 Cochran Blvd., this Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. Services and burial will be held in Ohio.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Homes, Port Charlotte Chapel.
LT. Ret.Hester Roland Pilkenton
PHOTO
FLAG
LT. Ret. Hester Roland Pilkenton (Buddy). Born Sept. 09, 1925. Passed away on Jan. 28, 2020. Recently lived in Port Charlotte, Fla. the past four years since wife Jane passed.
He previously enjoyed the snowbird life with winters in Orlando, Fla. and summer on Lake Champlain for almost 30 years. He was part of the silent generation. Joining the Navy at a young age finding himself serving in the gunner ball of a B-17 Bomber over Okinawa at the end of WWII with aircraft carrier Oriskany. He served 28 years including Korean, Vietnam wars. He was stationed on numerous naval air bases the Intrepid and Forestall as a Helicopter/Aircraft mechanic and Pilot. He then worked for 12 years in Civil Service drafting aircraft safety tool boxes at QED. He was a proud life member of the VFW including taking part in the half-time presentation for Superbowl 2005 in Jacksonville, Fla.
Born in a small town Franklinville, N. C. to Fred Harvey and Nina Mae Hudson Pilkenton second child of seven, predeceased by sisters Florene, Azaleigh, brothers Donald, Fred (Sonny), has surviving sisters Shirley (Richard) Hall and Marcia (Ted) Dry. He was married 2 months shy of 60 years to Jane Elizabeth Walsh. They met at a wedding in St. Albans, Vt.
He has 4 surviving children Linda Seglem, Mike Pilkenton, Jill Snapp, Ellen Taylor, five grandchildren Stephanie Taylor, Julie Seglem, James Taylor, Dylan Snapp, Vincent (Buddy) Coppola. Great-grand daughters Josephine (Josie) and newly born Elizabeth (Libby) Coppola.
A Military Honor Burial will be held and include Jane, Feb. 28 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Sarasota National Cemetery and a Family Memorial to be this summer at the family “Camp” on Lake Champlain.
Duane Namminga Prosser
12-13-1917 – 2-11-2020
PHOTO
FLAG
Duane Prosser son of late Verne and Lykle Prosser of Illion, N.Y. passed away peacefully at home Feb. 11, 2020 with his children by his side. Duane resided in Punta Gorda, Fla.for the past 35 years with his wife, Garnet who preceded him by death in the year 2014.
Duane retired from Chevrolet Moraine Engine Plant as Chief Manufacturing Chemist in August 1982. Duane was a Co-op at the Lunkenheimer Valve Co., Cincinnati, Ohio in their Chemistry Lab Dept & International Nickle Co., Huntington, W. Va. in their Research Lab while attending University of Cincinnati. Duane graduated from the University of Dayton with a Bachelor’s Degree in Chemical Engineering. He began his career with GM at the Frigidaire Division, Feb. 3, 1942 with the classification of Temporary Laboratory Solution Tester. He was promoted up to Assistant Superintendent of Process & Production Engineering, then to Chief Manufacturing Chemist/Metallurgist. His career lasted 42 years.
Duane served in the Navy as an Aviation Electronic Technician Instructor in airborne electronics, in Corpus Christi, Texas from 1944 to 1946.
Duane was a member of Isles Yacht Club, Elks and the American Legion, Punta Gorda, Fla. He loved the game of tennis and played until his mid 90’s. His motto in life “KEEP ON MOVING.”
Duane was well liked by everyone who knew him. To his neighbors & friends he was their “HERO.” He was a kind, gentle man. He adored his wife, Garnet and will be greatly missed by his family. He is survived by three children, Barry Prosser and wife Linda of Centerville, Ohio, Janet Coyle of Punta Gorda, Fla. and Cindy Reichert and husband Jeff of Miamisburg, Ohio. He has 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. He has two nephews, Mark and Matthew Begert, sons of his sister Betty Begert, who preceded him in death.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Tidewell Hospice, Port Charlotte, Fla. Private service to be held at David’s Cemetery, Kettering, Ohio.
