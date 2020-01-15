CHARLOTTE
James “Jim” Charles Walsh
James “Jim” Charles Walsh, 73, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away Jan. 11, 2020.
Jim was born Nov. 19, 1946 in Cambridge, Ma. to the late James Charles and Mary Brogan Walsh.
Jim was a retired police officer from the Arlington Massachusetts Police Department. He also served in the United States Armed Forces during the Vietnam War. He worked as a realtor with his wife for Century 21 and Coldwell Banker for 40 years.
Jim was known as “Mr. Fix it” around the neighborhood for lending a helping hand and fixing anything that needed repaired.
He took pride in restoring old pieces of furniture and bringing them back to life. He collected and restored brass pieces and enjoyed traveling with Jackie throughout the world including Australia, Fiji, Bora Bora, Pape’ete, Hawaii, Alaska, Europe, the Panama Canal and Aruba.
Jim was a devoted catholic and was involved in numerous non-profit organizations. He was the co-founder of the Salvation Army, Chairman of St. Joseph’s Foundations, a member of the board of Big Brothers Big Sisters, a board member of The State Advisory Board, chairman of Charlotte County Special Olympics and also chairman of the Bon Secours Fall Festival. Jim was also a member of the American Legion.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Jacqueline Lucille Walsh.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Kays Ponger and Uselton Funeral Home, 2405 Harbor Blvd Port Charlotte, Florida 33952 with a memorial service to follow at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Wounded Warriors, Charlotte County Special Olympics or Charlotte County Salvation Army in Jim’s memory.
Please visit www.kayspongerpc.com to leave the family your thoughts, memories and condolences on the online guestbook.
ENGLEWOOD
Dr. Aziz Junagadhwalla
Dr. Aziz Junagadhwalla, 76, passed away on Jan. 12, 2020 at his home surrounded by his wife Mumtaz, daughter Mehnaz and son Zahid. He was a devoted husband, father and doting grandfather to his two granddaughters. Dr. Juna cared for patients in the Venice/Englewood area for 40 years and was a beloved member of the community.
A private burial service was held on Jan. 13, 2020. A memorial service and visitation will be held at the Islamic Society of Sarasota/Bradenton (ISSB) 4350 N. Lockwood Ridge Rd, Sarasota, Florida 34234 on Saturday, Jan. 18 from 3:30-5:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to All Faiths Food Bank: https://www.allfaithsfoodbank.org 8171 Blaikie Ct. Sarasota, FL. 34240 or to Tidewell Hospice: https://tidewellhospice.org/home/giving/ 5955 Rand Blvd Sarasota, FL. 34238. To offer your condolences please visit www.legacy.com.
