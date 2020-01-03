CHARLOTTE
Rita J. Brock Bernatz
Rita J. Brock Bernatz, 86, of Port Charlotte, FL. previously from Prescott Valley, AZ., passed away peacefully on Dec. 13, 2019. She was born on April 4, 1933, to Fred and Catherine Zahn in Milwaukee, WI.
Rita grew up in Milwaukee and graduated from Girls Tech & North Division High School. She worked as a secretary for the U.S. Department of the Army from 1951-1955 and served as the church and school secretary of Immanuel Lutheran Church in 1968, retiring in 1989. Rita also played the organ and piano for the church, modeled, and volunteered as a Girl Scout Leader.
Rita enjoyed music, singing, roller skating, sewing, cross-stitch, knitting, jigsaw and crossword puzzles, bingo, Rummikub and darts. A survivor of breast cancer since 2003, she especially loved spending time with family, friends and her dog Pepper. Rita was a member of the TOPS Club in Prescott Valley, AZ., the Moose Lodge for 18 years and the Charlotte Harbor Parrothead Club. She was also a member of the square-dancing club and church choir. Devoted to her faith, she worshiped at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Wisconsin Rapids, WI., Trinity Lutheran of Prescott Valley, AZ. and the Port Charlotte United Methodist Church.
Rita will be deeply missed by her daughter Rosanne (Ronald) Kruse of Punta Gorda, FL.; son Richard Chris (Carmen) Brock of Manassas, VA.; grandchildren Leland Kruse, Nicole Kruse Raczynski, Lindsey Brock Bertozzi, Hayley, and Amanda Brock; and great-grandchildren Reid, Leah, and Garrett Raczynski. She is preceded in death by her parents, first husband of 37 years Richard Brock and second husband of 9 years Joseph Mazur.
In lieu of the flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the American Cancer Society. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the Port Charlotte United Methodist Church, 21075 Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte, FL. Rita will be laid to rest in Phoenix, AZ. with her husband Richard at The National Memorial Cemetery. To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Rita, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation.
Betty Jane Falleson
1927-2019
Betty Jane Falleson passed away Dec. 26, surrounded by her loving family. Born and raised in Rochester, N.Y., she married Andy and raised her close knit family near the shores of Lake Ontario. Together they spent years sailing out of Brockport Yacht Club making wonderful memories and friends until retiring to Punta Gorda over 30 years ago. Betty loved dining out, spending time with her family, reading, and playing cards. She was especially passionate about Mah Jongg, and dearly loved her Mah Jongg friends.
Betty was a wonderful, intelligent, warm, and loving lady, whose smile and bright blue eyes would light up any room. She will always be remembered for her loving and caring spirit, and for being the best mom and grandma any family could have. She will be missed every day and be forever in our hearts.
She is survived by Andy, the love of her life and husband of 69 years. Betty is also survived by her son, Jay Falleson, two daughters, Lin Jackson and Terry Falleson (Dave Peyrucain); as well as three grandchildren Taylor and Elena Jackson, and Claire Falleson. Her extended family includes her nephew, Hugh Miller (Joann), niece, Tracy Kester (Al), and their children. She is predeceased by her sister Arlene Miller and son-in-law Dick Jackson.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made in her honor to a charity of your choice. The family will have a joyful remembrance and celebration of her life in Punta Gorda on February 1.
Darwin Eugene Mikels
Darwin Eugene Mikels, 70, of Punta Gorda, FL. died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice House in Port Charlotte, FL. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory, Punta Gorda Chapel.
Edward F. Viola
Edward F. Viola, age 93, of Punta Gorda, FL. passed away Dec. 21, 2019.
He was born March 10, 1926 in Brooklyn, N.Y. to Theresa and Frank Viola.
Ed served in the US Navy in WWII as an ARM Radar Radio Gunner in VT 98 TBM Avenger Squadron.
Dottie and Ed moved to Punta Gorda in 1978. He was a member of Burnt Store Golf Club for five years, Kingsway Country Club for 18 years and a member of St Andrews Country Club his remaining years. He served on the Punta Gorda Board of Zoning Appeals, Code of Enforcement Committee, and served on the Charlotte County Planning Committee.
He is survived by his beloved son Walter Viola, daughter-in-law, Susan Harris Viola and his grandchildren Timothy Viola and Julie Casey. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dorothy “Dottie” Viola, sisters, Marie Giusto and Ida Saragnese and a brother, Roy Viola.
A Memorial Mass will be held Tuesday 11 a.m., Jan. 14 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 211 W. Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda, FL. 33950. A private family interment with military honors by a U.S. Navy Honor Guard will follow at Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be given to Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.
ENGLEWOOD
Gloria Licata (Haynes) Humberston
Gloria Licata (Haynes) Humberston, 92, of Englewood, FL. passed away surrounded by her family on Nov. 16, 2019. Born in Pensacola on July 16, 1927, to the late Emma (Licata) and Parmer Haynes, Gloria graduated from Sarasota High School, class of 1945. A loving mother and homemaker, she devoted her life to her family and created beautiful memories for them to cherish, especially over the holidays.
Her home was always open to her friends and family and was an anchor in all kinds of weather throughout their lives. During her life she enjoyed country music, quilting, antiquing, garage sales, gardening, and in her final years, watching country music television and Hallmark movies.
Gloria was predeceased by her son, James R. (Jena) Bradley, and infant grandson, Christopher Bradley. She was survived by her daughter, Lannie (Charles) Sullivan and their children, Robert “Butch” Peel, Kim Hensel, Kelly Dunwoody; her daughter, Kathy Shanley (Francis Berger) and her children, Jamie Burdick Amo and Jessica Burdick; and her son, Robert (Jackie) Bradley and their children, Evan Bradley, Jessica Montgomery and Steve Benner. She is also survived by 17 great-grandchildren, her sisters, MaryAnn Ropp, Charlotte Schultz, Barbara Simon and many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends, all of whom loved her dearly (and she them) and will never forget her tenacity, wit, grace, unconditional love and caring for them.
A gathering of friends and family to spread her ashes will be held at Indian Mound Park in Englewood, FL. on Jan.19, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. and all are invited to attend and bring your fondest memories of Gloria with you.
NORTH PORT
Beverly 'Elaine' McCarty Berryhill
Beverly “Elaine” McCarty Berryhill, 77 years old, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte, Florida.
Born June 11, 1942 in Lancaster County, VA., she was the daughter of the late Hunter Downman McCarty and Katie Smith McCarty.
Elaine received her Registered Nurse (RN) from St. Luke’s Hospital in Richmond, VA. She retired after being the School Nurse for Goochland County Schools. She was a member of the Friends of the Library in North Port, FL. and many other civic and community activities. She also enjoyed playing bocce, knitting and spending time with her friends and grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Charles “Buck” Berryhill; sons, Charles Lewis “Buck” Berryhill, III of Denver, CO., Richard Hunter “Rick” Berryhill (Tracy) of Sterling, VA.; grandchildren, Richard “Hunter” Berryhill, Jr. and Bryan Michael Berryhill; brother, Frank McCarty (Rubinette) of Fredericksburg, VA.; sister, Linda Ficklin (Tom) of New Kent, VA.; and loved her many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Barbara McCarty Walker and Dorothy McCarty Pharr.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
James William Pribe
James William Pribe, 89 of North Port died Saturday Dec. 7, 2019 at his home. He was born July 23, 1930 in Toledo, Ohio, son of the late John and Ruth Prosser Pribe.
Mr. Pribe served in the US Army during the Korean conflict and fought in Battle of the Chosin Reservoir in 1950. After being discharged he served in the United States Marshals Service and was appointed as bodyguard for President Harry S. Truman.
Mr. Pribe served as Sheriff of Lucas County Ohio also as Deputy Chief of Police for the North Port Police Department and was a member of the American Legion Post 254, of North Port.
Mr. Pribe owned and operated the Meadows Motel and RV Park on Tamiami Trail in South Venice.
He is survived be his wife of 62 years Jane Jennewine Pribe of North Port, two daughters, Jamie Reinbolt of Delaware, Ohio and Mary Jo Pribe of Sarasota, FL., one son Michael Pribe of Rochester, N.Y., one brother, John Pribe of Toledo, Ohio, two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Family and friends are invited to share memories of James from 2 p.m.-4.p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2 at Jo Jo's Stadium Cafe and Grill, 9071 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice, FL.
