CHARLOTTE
Carol Joyce Bonnell
Carol Joyce Bonnell, 92, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at her Charlotte County residence.
Born on Aug. 10, 1927 in Detroit, Mich. to the late James and Phyllis Visger Mudge, she had been a resident of Florida for twenty-five years coming from Canton, Mich.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker for her large family, she enjoyed traveling, cooking, bowling and spending time with her grandchildren. Her favorite traveling destination was Las Vegas.
She is pre-deceased by a son, Mark Bonnell in 2017.
Survivors include her loving husband of seventy-three years: Harvey W. Bonnell; one daughter: Linda (Donald) Hinkle of Ft. Pierce, Fla.; four sons: Gary Bonnell of Canton, Mich., Clifford Bonnell of Waterford, Mich.; William (Deborah) Bonnell of Whitmore Lake, Mich., Timothy Bonnell of Treasure Island, Fla., eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory, 3070 S. McCall Road, Englewood, Florida 34224.
You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com.
Theresa C. Fiedler
Theresa C. Fiedler, 90, of Port Charlotte, Fla. died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at Bayfront Health-Port Charlotte.
She was born April 8, 1929 in Brooklyn, N.Y. to the late Angelo and Filomena Labella. She moved to Port Charlotte with her family 32 years ago from Shirley, Long Island, N.Y. She attended St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Port Charlotte.
Theresa is survived by her loving family, her companion, Floyd Henderson; a son, John A. (Annette) Fiedler of Port Charlotte; a sister, Clara Romano of Brooklyn, N.Y.; two grandchildren, Cristina (Ryan) Finnegan of Port Charlotte and Jonathan (Brandy Bilhart) Fiedler of North Port, Fla.; and five Grandchildren, Mikaela Martin, Morgan Finnegan, Brooks Finnegan, Aubree Fiedlerand Averie Fiedler.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Fiedler who died in 1989.
Visitation will be held from 10 until 11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 17 2020 at Roberson Funeral Home Chapel, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948
with Funeral services at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
Jeanne Gallagher
Jeanne Gallagher, age 95, a resident of Port Charlotte since 1972, died peacefully at home on Feb. 4, 2020.
Jeanne was born in Athens, Pa. in 1924 as Jeanne Catherine Harrigan, the second child of Dr. Robert and Josephine Harrigan. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and widow of James who died in 2010, married for 59 years. Jeanne graduated from Athens High School in 1942, and from East Stroudsburg, Pa. University in 1946 with a BS in Science. Jeanne was Director of Health & Physical Education at Immaculata University, Pa. for five years (1946-1951). She married Jim in 1951 and raised their family in Pittsfield, Mass. & Downingtown, Pa. before moving to Port Charlotte.
In 1975 Jeanne joined the faculty of Punta Gorda Middle School in the Math Department. She retired in 1990. After retirement, she volunteered for many years at Peace River Elementary. Jeanne and Jim were members when the diocese established St. Maximillian Kolbe parish. Jim was a charter member of the Knights of Columbus Council. Jeanne was a member of the Liturgy Council, but was most honored to be a Eucharistic minister for 18 years. She was also a volunteer teacher for the Catholic Charities tutoring program in Arcadia for 6 years.
Jeanne is predeceased by her husband, James, and her two children, Eileen & Michael. She is survived by her daughter Anne Jimerson of Port Charlotte, Fla., and three of her sons, James Gallagher Jr. of West Palm Beach, Fla., Stephen Gallagher of Nashville, Tenn., and Lawrence Gallagher of Cheyenne, Wyo., along with thirteen grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
A memorial Mass will be held at St Maximillian Kolbe church in Port Charlotte, FL on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at 10 a.m.
Raymond Martin Kane
Raymond Martin Kane (94) was born Oct. 26, 1925 in Newark, N.J. to parents Stanley and Anna Kankowski. Raymond passed peacefully at the Tidewell Hospice House in Port Charlotte, Fla. on Feb. 10, 2020.
Raymond was a Coast Guard WW II veteran. He graduated as an Electrical Engineer from the Newark College of Engineering and received his Master’s degree in Mathematics and Physics from Stevens Institute. Raymond retired from Westinghouse Lighting Division and North American Phillips as a Fellow Engineer with 40 years as a lamp design engineer. He co-authored a book entitled “Revolution in Lamps.” After retirement Raymond traveled to South Korea for the Small and Medium Industrial Production Companies where he consulted at several lamp companies.
Raymond was predeceased by his parents and a sister, Irene Brockman. He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Elizabeth Hallett Kane, daughter, Barbara (Marc) Hichens, sons Raymond Kane and Brian Kane and daughter Susan Kane. Also surviving are four stepchildren, Deborah (Jim) Brandow, Douglas, David, and Dean (Kelly) VanSkiver and a sister Gloria Ball. A loving and devoted grandpa he is also survived by eleven grandchildren and twenty-one great-grandchildren.
Ray and Liz traveled extensively, visiting 45 state capitals, several National Parks, Canada, and Europe.
Their residence is in Hammondsport, N.Y. where they overlook Keuka Lake in the beautiful Finger Lakes. In 2000 they decided to be part-time residents of Port Charlotte, Fla. where they always said the ‘have the best of both worlds.’
Raymond will be missed greatly by all those who love him and a memorial will be held at their home in N.Y. at a later date. Arrangements by National Cremation Society.
