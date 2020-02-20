James H. Magill
James H. Magill, 84, of Punta Gorda, Fla. and Neptune, N.J., died Feb. 19, 2020 peacefully with family.
Jim was born July 21, 1935 in Yonkers, N.Y., and was raised and lived in Neptune, N.J.
After his retirement he shared his time between both Florida and New Jersey. Jim graduated from both Monmouth College and Seton Hall University in N.J. He was an elementary school teacher for 35 years and retired 25 years ago.
He was predeceased by his parents, Margaret and George, and his sister, Betsy Newman. Surviving are his wife, Leah, of 61 years, daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and John Poyner, and son, James Jr. He has four grandchildren, James and John Poyner, Michele Poyner, and Jai Maxwell, as well as cousins, nieces and nephews.
Services and interment will be held in New Jersey. Contributions may be made to the Emerald Pointe Memorial Fund or Emerald Pointe Tennis Club.
To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of James, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook.
Arrangements are by Johnson-Taylor Funeral and Cremation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.