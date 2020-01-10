CHARLOTTE
Homer Vincent Ruby
Homer Vincent Ruby, 89, of Port Charlotte, FL. passed away Dec. 28, 2019. Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home is entrusted with final care.
ENGLEWOOD
Margaret Ellen Walsh Giannino
Margaret Ellen Walsh Giannino of Rotonda West, Florida, died peacefully, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 surrounded by her family at the age of 86.
She was born in Worcester, Massachusetts, the daughter of Elizabeth McGovern of Glangevlin, County Cavan, Ireland and James Walsh of Kanturk, County Cork, Ireland.
She was pre-deceased by her husband, Leo Giannino and her beloved dog, Baron. She and her husband owned and operated the Anderson Chrysler Automobile dealership in Attleboro, Massachusetts.
A graduate of St Peter’s High School and Salter Secretarial School, both in Worcester, she lived in Plainville, Massachusetts until they retired to Newport, Rhode Island and Rotonda West, Florida. She enjoyed boating and golfing. Recently, she summered in Mashpee where she enjoyed playing cards and volunteering at the Christ the King food pantry. She had a lifelong love of photography — no one could duplicate her work.
She is survived by her sister, Mary P. Moran of Worcester, Massachusetts, and her brother, John J. Walsh and sister-in-law, Gail M. Walsh of East Falmouth, Massachusetts; her cousin, Marge Sage of Chicago, Illinois; eight nieces and nephews; seventeen grandnieces and grandnephews; two great-grandnieces and many wonderful friends. She is pre-deceased by her brother-in-law, Mickey Moran. She is also survived by two stepdaughters, Cheryl McGrath of Scituate, Massachusetts and Cynthia Landanno of Winchendon, Massachusetts and two step granddaughters.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Margaret’s Life Celebration on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 74 Algonquin Ave., Mashpee, Massachusetts, 02649. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Christ the King Church, 3 Job’s Fishing Road, Mashpee, Massachusetts on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at 11 a.m., followed by a reception in the parish hall. A private Interment is scheduled in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Christ the King Food Pantry Fund, PO Box 1800, Mashpee, Massachusetts, 02649.
For online guestbook please visit www.ccg funeralhome.com.
NORTH PORT
Ed Horgos
Ed Horgos, 73, a longtime teacher and former resident of Westminster Maryland, passed away peacefully after a three year battle with leukemia on the evening of January 6, 2020, in Sarasota, Florida.
His devoted wife Phyllis of 52 years was by his side. He was born in McKeesport, Pennsylvania to his late parents, Paul and Irene Horgos, and raised in Clairton, Pennsylvania where he graduated in 1964 from Clairton High School.
After serving in the US Army, and graduating from California University of Pennsylvania, Ed moved to Westminster in late 1971 where he is remembered as a longtime Industrial Arts/Technology Education teacher at Westminster East Middle School, calling “timeout on the bandsaw.”
Ed retired after 36 years with Carroll County Public Schools in 2007 and moved to the Cypress Falls community in North Port, Florida. He enjoyed many good times with family and friends and loved golf, tennis, traveling, working out at the gym, working on home improvement projects, and rooting for Pittsburgh sports teams.
In addition to his wife, Phyllis, Ed is survived by three sons — Eric Horgos of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Marc (Susan) Horgos of Maryland, and Brad (Stephanie) of Pennsylvania; three grandsons, Benjamin, Andrew, and Gavin; two siblings — John (Ardonna) Horgos of Orestes, Indiana. and Joan Kuczler of West Newton, Pennsylvania; six nieces and six nephews; and many friends.
He was welcomed into Heaven by his late siblings Paul Jr., Raymond, and Helen LaFleur.
Funeral arrangements are being handled through Farley Funeral Home in North Port, Florida (www.farley funeralhome.com). A Catholic service with military honors will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in his memory to Saint Vincent DePaul Resale Shop at 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte, Florida 33948.
