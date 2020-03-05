CHARLOTTE
Rachel Lea Gibbs
Rachel Lea Gibbs, age 33, of Port Charlotte, Fla. passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Bay Front Hospital in Port Charlotte. She had lost her battle of a weak heart. She was born Nov. 24, 1986, to Sherry & Charles Gibbs of Charlotte County. She was a graduate of Port Charlotte High and received an online Diploma. She was a senior Soldier of The Salvation Army and participate in many of its programs.
She is survived by her mother and brothers, Jacob and Eric Gibbs, four aunts and two uncles on her mother’s side. On her father’s side two step brothers, Charlie and Tristan, grandmother, Maurice Gibbs, and two aunts and one uncle.
Preceded in death by father, Charles B. Gibbs, grandmother and grandfather, Lenora and John Campos, three aunts and five uncles.
Rachel will be missed by family and friends.
A memorial Celebration of Life will be held at The Salvation Army, Port Charlotte, March 18 at 10 a.m.
ENGLEWOOD
Wilfred Runstadler
Wilfred Runstadler, age 95, of Englewood, Fla., formerly of Clinton Township., Mich., died Feb. 29, 2020. He was born Nov. 25, 1924 in Detroit, Mich.
As a World War II veteran he was a proud life member of VFW Post 10178, Englewood, Fla. and a member of the American Legion Post 004, Mt. Clemens, Mich. He was also a member of the Masons composite 499, Mt. Clemens, Mich.
He was predeceased by his loving wife Virginia. Survivors include daughters Karen (Rick) Burchett and Gwendolyn, sons Wilfred Jr., and Bryan (Judy); 19 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, 14 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Services to be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
