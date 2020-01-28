CHARLOTTE
Richard C. Heyde
Richard C. Heyde passed away on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 in Port Charlotte, FL.
Born in South Bend, IN. on April 18, 1945, Richard was the son of Donald C. and Loretta E. (Hagman) Heyde. After high school graduation, Richard went on to attain his Hotel/Motel Management Degree.
He co-owned a Tastee Freez Restaurant and later, worked with the Jostens Awards Program.
On November 21, 1975 in South Bend, IN., Richard Married Judith Ann Heyde. She would pass on July 6, 2014.
The couple were members of the MBCCU Air Stream Club and traveled all over the states. He also enjoyed playing golf.
Richard is survived by his sister, Sharon (Franklin) Fish of Indianapolis; step-daughter; Crysta M. (Bob) Spychalski, Jr. of Washington; two step-sons; Jeffery A. (Penny) Krieg of Plymouth and Gregory C. (Katie) Krieg of Mishawaka; nephew David Nagy of Indianapolis, IN.; and many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Judith.
Richard will be laid to rest in the New Oak Hill Cemetery in Plymouth, IN.
The family requests that all memorial contributions be made to the St. Joseph County Humane Society, 2506 Grape Road, Mishawaka, IN. 46545.
Condolences may be sent to the family through the website: www.johnson-danielson.com.
Gloria E. Langell
Gloria E. Langell, 85, of Port Charlotte, FL. died Monday, Jan. 27, 2019 at home.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
Eloise Pratt Richardson
Eloise Pratt Richardson, 102, of Port Charlotte, FL. passed peacefully Jan. 25, 2020 surrounded by her daughter and son in law.
She was born June 25, 1917 to the late Charles Edward and Fannie Mae Pratt in Atlanta, GA. Eloise came into the world with her beloved identical twin sister, Louise.
She is preceded in death by her husband of more than 73 years, 2 brothers and 3 sisters.
She and her family were very grateful to her devoted friends, tender hearted caregivers who helped her maintain her independent spirit and social nature up until her death.
Eloise is survived by her loving daughter, Ellen and her husband, Retired Navy Captain, David Peszko; grandchildren, Davin (Cherette) Peszko, Lia (Tim) O’Neill, Morgan and Megan; great-grandchildren; Chase Geiger, Logan and Trista Peszko, and Timothy and Anya O’Neill.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home, 2405 Harbor Blvd Port Charlotte, FL. 33952. A mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 21505 Augusta Ave, Port Charlotte, FL. 33952 on Friday, Jan. 31 at 11 a.m.
Please visit www.kayspongerpc.com to leave the family your thoughts, memories and condolences on the online guestbook.
ENGLEWOOD
Edward Franklin Lines
Edward Franklin Lines, 72, of Englewood, FL. passed away on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at the James A. Haley Veterans Hospital in Tampa.
Born on January 26, 1944 in Peoria, IL. to the late Edward and Catherine Workman, Eddie served in the U.S. Marine Corp during the Viet Nam era. He received a Purple Heart and was a member of the Marine Corp League, V.F.W., D.A.V., the Purple Heart Club, Paralyzed Veterans of America and Fellowship Church.
He is pre-deceased by a brother, Charles Lines
Survivors include two daughters: Monique Dreier and Jessica Williams both of Nokomis, Florida; two sisters: Patricia (John) Keiser of Peoria, IL. and Catherine Edwards of Elkhart, IN.; three brothers: James (Deb) Lines of No. Pekin, IL.; Benjamin Lines of Creve Coeur, IL.; Michael Lines of Farmington, IL.; dear friend: Bill (Diane) Cross of Englewood; four grandchildren, one great-grandson and one great-granddaughter.
Visitation will be on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Englewood Community Funeral Home 3070 South McCall Road, Englewood, FL. 34224. Funeral service will be on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Garry Clark, Officiating. Burial will be on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at 1 p.m. with Marine Honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Paralyzed Veterans of America in memory of Edward Lines www.pva.org.
You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com.
DESOTO
Rosalee Byrd
Rosalee Byrd, 72, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 in Arcadia, FL. She was born on Christmas day, 1947 in Birmingham, AL. to the late Mary and John T. Bailey.
She was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy, and loved to work with the church and help out. Rosalee also enjoyed gardening, but her life was truly lived for others. She was known to have a big heart, and care for those she knew in any way she could. She took great pride in her family, and spent 55 wonderful years married to Roger, going wherever his Pastoral work called them.
Rosalee is survived by her loving husband, Roger Byrd, Sr.; their son Roger Byrd, Jr. and his wife, Angie of Dunlap, Tennessee; 3 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; her brother Donald O. Bailey of Punta Gorda, FL.; her sister Leona Murray of Wilmington, N.C.; and many other loving family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her daughter Ronda; brothers Otis and John Bailey, Jr.; and sisters Elizabeth Sawyer and Eloise Bailey.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 from 1 to 2 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at Ponger Kays Grady Funeral Home, 50 N. Hillsborough Ave, Arcadia, FL.; then burial will commence at Indian Springs Cemetery in Punta Gorda.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.pongerkaysgrady.com
NORTH PORT
Wolodymyr Bilak
Wolodymyr Bilak, age 93, of Venice, FL., passed away on Jan. 22, 2020.
He was born on Feb. 17, 1926 in Drohovze, Ukraine. Wolodymyr worked in the Steel Industry and retired in 1986 and then moved to Venice where he was a member of St. Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church in North Port.
He is survived by his son, Eugene of Venice; a daughter-in-law, Sheila Bilak of Gainesville; two grandsons, Michael (Jena) of Gainesville and Andy also of Gainesville. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jaroslawa and a son, Myron both in 2017.
A visitation will be held at Farley Funeral Home in North Port on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. with a Panachyda service at 6 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at St. Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church in North Port with entombment to follow at Venice Memorial Gardens.
Farley Funeral Home in North Port is handling the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.