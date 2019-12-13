CHARLOTTE
Lanny Nelson Utley
Oct. 27, 1953 — Dec. 10, 2019
Passed away in West Palm Beach; his partner Marianne Mabie by his side.
Graduated from Charlotte High, married once and had two daughters.
Lanny worked at FPL for over 25 years. That career took him to West Palm Beach, a city he loved and called home for 26 years.
Lanny’s love was for his daughters, Harley Davidson lifestyle, motorcycles, his charming historic home by the inter coastal highway, tattoos, music, his German shepherds and partner Marianne.
He loved his daughters Shondra and Marissa unconditionally and had their names tattooed on both his chest and back, below his HD tattoos. He spent hours talking with his daughters, wrote letters and sent trinkets to show he was thinking of them. His home was adorned with their photos and he loved riding his motorcycle to the beach with his girls.
His later years in Palm Beach were leisurely and spent riding his Harley, enjoying concerts and bike runs, walking his dogs Dallas and Roxie and chatting with the neighbors.
He is predeceased in death by parents Ernest Utley and Virginia Utley
He is survived by: Shondra Renee Utley, Marissa Dorothy Zaharie (Daniel), longtime partner Marianne Mabie, grandchildren Kaelyn and Kannon; sister Linda Pomerleau, niece and nephew Michelle and Bobby, and his dog Roxie.
Quotes: The best is HD; You only live once, but if you live it right once is enough.
ENGLEWOOD
Ethel Emaline “Emily” Johnston
Ethel Emaline “Emily” Johnston, 88 of Rotonda West, went to be with the Lord on Thursday Dec. 5, 2019 in Punta Gorda.
Emily was born Jan. 14, 1931 in Paragould, Arkansas.
She graduated from Humes High School in Memphis, Tennessee and Sayers Business College in Hammond, Indiana.
Emily was a faithful member of Tri-City Baptist Church of Port Charlotte and before moving to Florida, at First Baptist Church of Hammond, Indiana.
Emily retired From LTV Steel of East Chicago, Indiana as a secretary and issued safety equipment.
Emily is survived by her sons, Russell Daniels, Michael Daniels, Son’s Mike Johnston and Danny Skimehorn. Grandchildren: Karen, Robert, Benjamin, Robin, Tanner, Elisha, Kyle, Joshua, and Nicholas. Also 15 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Service will be held at Lemon Bay Funeral Home, 2 Buchan’s Landing Englewood, Florida 34223, on Dec. 16, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. with the viewing from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. the same morning. Burial will follow at Gulf Pines Memorial Park Englewood.
We all love and miss you and will see you soon in Heaven.
Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home.
NORTH PORT
Elizabeth C. Bargar
Elizabeth C. Bargar, of North Port, passed away on Dec. 12, 2019. She was 85. Elizabeth served as a personal assistant for Superintendent of the School Board for Baltimore City. She was Vice President and Treasurer for JL Bargar Trucking in Baltimore, Maryland.
Survivors include, daughters; Judy Bobo (Bargar), Carolyn Worley (Bargar), Shirley Pumphrey (Amend); sons, James “Jim”, Keith, and Ron; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her loving husband, Jim and two children Blake and Maryellen.
Elizabeth was a full-time mother and will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2-4 p.m. at Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory, 5900 S. Biscayne Dr., North Port, Florida 34287.
A prayer service will be held Monday, Dec. 16, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Farley Funeral Home, followed by a graveside, 1:30 p.m., at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, 1380 Forrest Nelson Blvd, Port Charlotte, Florida 33952.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Elizabeth’s name to the American Cancer Society or charity of your choice.
To share a memory of Elizabeth or to leave the family a special condolence, please visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.