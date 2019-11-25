Charlotte
Linda Diane Doll
PHOTO
Linda Diane Doll, 74, of Punta Gorda, and formerly of Warsaw, Ind., went to join her savior at 6:25 a.m. Nov. 18, 2019 with family by her side.
She was born Aug. 27, 1945 in Warsaw, Ind., to Duane Leedy and Maybelle Medlam.
On April 9, 1994 she married the love of her life Richard P. Deafenbaugh, who proceeded her in death on May 11, 2003.
She worked for Zimmer in Warsaw for 25+ years, doing many different jobs and retired as a telecommunications specialist, then headed south for warmer weather.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, cousin, niece, aunt and friend. Would help anyone she could.
She was a member of Punta Gorda Church of the Nazarene, Ladies Group, Bible Study, and many more things. She dearly loved her sisters and brothers in Christ.
She loved reading, especially her Bible, going on little trips with the women’s group at her church. Going to listen to gospel music groups all over. Eating out with friends. Playing with her iPad.
She was a member of the Peace River Quilters Guild in Florida. An extraordinary sewer making beautiful purses, wall hangings, table runners and especially quilts.
She is survived be her children: Lisa (Randy) Yates, Tippecanoe, Ind., Larry Konkle, Wabash, Ind. Grandchildren: Travis (Heather) Yates, Bourbon, Ind., Jody Regan, Wabash, In., Howard Bowman, Fort Wayne In. Great grandchildren: Braxton Yates, Morgan Yates, Tyler Twigg, and Mark McNeeley. Her sister Pat (Mark) Fox, Punta Gorda. Many Aunts, cousins,nieces, and nephews.
She Was preceded in death by her parents and sister Kay Miner.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Louis Vernon Pace
PHOTO
Louis Vernon Pace died on Nov. 20, 2019 at the age of 88 years. Born in Phoenix, Ariz. on May 18, 1931 to Loran and Notene Pace, he had one sister, LaVonna. He graduated from St. Anthony’s High School in Long Beach, Calif., in June 1950 and from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1955. Vern served in the 25th Infantry Division in Hawaii, resigning his commission in 1958.
Vern married Ann Stevens in 1955. They had five children — Mara (now deceased), Dwight, Jacqueline, David, and Dawn (now deceased). Ann and Vern were divorced in 1974. In 1978, Vern married Peggy Bricker who had two children, Bradley and Terri.
Over 55 years, Vern worked for a variety of companies including Hughes Aircraft Company, the Lord Corporation, and Zurn Industries, retiring in 1993 as President of The Permutit Company in New Jersey. Vern was associated for 25 years with the Canadian firm, Eco-Tec Ltd., as a consultant and Board of Directors member.
Peggy and Vern lived in Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio for 20 years. In 2014, the couple moved to Port Charlotte.
Vern was an avid reader and writer. He co-authored a novel, "East of Peter’s Landing," with his uncle, Denny Pace. He also authored "Vernon, the True Story of a Ten-year-old Boy by a Seventy-year-old Man" and the novel, "Crucible of Faith."
Vern is survived by the love of his life, Peggy, five children, 13 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Contributions may be made to: Boys Town
14100 Crawford Street
Boys Town, Neb. 68010
Catherine Stewart
PHOTO
Catherine Stewart passed away on Nov. 15, 2019 in her Harbor Springs, Mich., home in the presence of her family. She was 94 and had lived in Harbor Springs since 2013.
Catherine was born on July 25, 1925 to George Carl Jett and Grace Barnes Jett in Detroit, Mich., the younger of two daughters. As a girl, Catherine began playing piano alongside her father who played “by ear.” Piano lessons quickly ensued for Catherine. She graduated from Northwestern High School in Detroit in 1941 at 16 years of age. She then attended Wayne University in Detroit, graduating with a Bachelor of Music degree.
At Wayne University, Catherine met Frederick Anson Stewart where both played in the band – Catherine on saxophone and Fred on trumpet. During WWII while Fred was stationed in Europe, Catherine continued her studies at Wayne and played piano in USO shows and events. After Fred returned home from Europe, they were married in August of 1947.
In the late 40s and early 50s, Catherine was a music teacher in the Highland Park public school system in Detroit and also played piano in “piano bar” venues. In 1953, she and Fred began their family with the birth of son Gary followed three years later by son Ken. Catherine left teaching in the public schools to become a private piano teacher working out of their home – a dedicated profession that she would pursue for many years.
Catherine was gifted at producing musical variety shows in the community to raise money for the local school music programs. She created the show concepts, convinced members of the community to sing and dance, led the rehearsals and directed the productions called “Showtime.” Catherine and Fred were founding members of the Grosse Ile “Band Boosters” organization. Upon Fred’s retirement from a successful career in automotive engineering in 1980, they moved from Grosse Ile, Michigan to Punta Gorda, Florida. She produced variety shows there too, creating longtime friendships among the cast members.
Catherine is remembered as a talented musician, teacher, producer of community musical shows and supporter of the arts. She was especially appreciated for her ability to accommodate the needs of instrumentalists, singers and ensembles including a remarkable ability to adjust key signatures. Catherine made music fun for everyone.
Catherine was preceded in death by her husband Frederick Anson Stewart and by her sister Virginia Jett Callahan.
Catherine was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Harbor Springs. She is survived by sons Gary Frederick Stewart (Susan) and Kenneth Carl Stewart (Jan), niece Barbara Callahan Whitney (Robert), four married grandsons Cory (Monica), Andrew (Katharine), Vaughn (Gwen),Bill (Lucie) and three great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Harbor Springs, followed by a 3 p.m. reception at Perry Farm Village in Harbor Springs.
Those wishing to honor Catherine’s memory may do so by making a contribution to the “Catherine Stewart Memorial” fund at First Presbyterian Church of Harbor Springs Michigan (7940 Cemetery Rd., Harbor Springs, Michigan 49740) which will benefit the arts and music program at the Church, or the charity of your choice.
Englewood
Alvilda A. Graf
Alvilda A. Graf, 84 of Englewood, Florida, passed away Nov. 23, 2019. Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
