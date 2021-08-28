CHARLOTTE
Clarence Wilson Johnson, Jr.
Clarence Wilson Johnson, Jr., 96, of Port Charlotte, Florida, died Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Tidewell Hospice House, in Venice, Florida.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
Douglas Henderson Lowndes, Jr.
Douglas (Doug) Henderson Lowndes, Jr., 81, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte. He was born on Jan. 3, 1940, in Pasadena, California.
Prior to retirement in Florida, Doug was the founding Scientific Director for Oak Ridge National Lab’s Center for Nanophase Materials Science and a professor at University of Tennessee and University of Oregon. After enjoying many years of sailing with friends and family, Doug recently published his first novel and has a second book pending publication.
Doug is preceded in death by his wife, Gayle; brother, Frank; and parents, Douglas and Frances. He is survived by his partner, Maureen Peters; children, Erik and Celeste Lowndes, and Katie and Kevin Hart; and grandchildren, Mason, Kayla, Nick, Lexie, Leah and Adria.
A tribute page has been created at https://www.tribute.co/doug-lowndes/. We request that those who were impacted by Doug’s life record a short video talking about favorite memories, his influence, or just sharing a moment of his “Doug-ness.” If you prefer to share a written memory or would like information about the memorial service, please email doug_memorial@harts.us.
Doug requested donations to the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition in lieu of flowers.
Francis H. Menow
Francis H. Menow, 76, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Bayfront Health Punta Gorda, Florida.
Francis was born to Henry and Jean Menow on May 17, 1945, in Philadelphia, Pennyslvania, and moved to Port Charlotte in 2000. Francis was a Vietnam veteran who served proudly in the U.S. Navy. He was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, the Patriot Riders of America and The Legion Riders all in Port Charlotte. Francis was a deputy sheriff for the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office for over 30 years. He loved fishing, camping, woodworking and his family.
Survivors include his loving wife of 49 years, Areta; his loving children, Michele Abbott, Mark and Daniel Menow; his sister, Eileen Ragazzone; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel with a Funeral Mass to follow at 11 a.m., at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Port Charlotte. Interment with military honors will be held at 2 p.m., at Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
ENGLEWOOD
Patricia Samuels
Patricia Samuels, 76, of Englewood, Florida, passed peacefully at Tidewell Hospice on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, after a brief illness.
She was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, in October of 1944, to the late Kermeth and Rosalynn Avery.
She was a graduate of Ball State University with a bachelor’s degree and from Northern Kentucky University with a master’s degree, both in secondary business education. She taught in Cincinnati Public Schools for over 30 years, starting as a business teacher, and ended her career as the Director of the Academy of Finance for CPS. Retiring to Florida in 2000 she became a licensed Realtor, working for Manasota Key Realty.
Pat enjoyed traveling, being on the water, golf, skiing, their RV, forging friendships through her real estate work, and spending time with her family, friends and neighbors. Her travels have taken her to every state, by car or RV, (except Hawaii), to several of the Caribbean islands, and to a many European countries. She lived in Heidelberg, Germany, with her husband while he was stationed there with the Army.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Steve, of Englewood; their son, Scott and daughter- in-law Kim of Arvada, Colorado; her sister, Sue; and her husband of Indianapolis, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Because of the current COVID-19 outbreaks, we will postpone any celebration service.
Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home.
