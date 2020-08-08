CHARLOTTE
Glenn E. Benckendorf
Glenn E. Benckendorf, 90, of Punta Gorda, Fla., formerly of Morton, Ill., went to be with our Lord on Aug. 5, 2020. Born Aug. 25, 1929, in Streator, Ill., to Lloyd and Mary Benckendorf, he grew up during the Great Depression and World War II. As a youth, Glenn worked in brick kilns, in the family diner, and as a railroad truck laborer.
Glenn decided as a teenager to enlist in the Navy at the end of World War II. He served on the USS Iowa and USS Columbus in the Pacific, stopping at various Pacific islands, China and Japan, as well as sailing the West Coast of the U.S. before being honorably discharged. Using the G.I. Bill, he graduated from Eureka College, where he met and married N. Jean Wilson. He then attended Washington University for his law degree.
Settling in Morton, he worked briefly as an insurance adjuster before practicing law in Pekin, then in Peoria, before founding Benckendorf & Benckendorf, P.C. in 1981. He practiced law for over 50 years, started a legal aid office in Pekin and frequently handled pro bono cases for Prairie State Legal Services, South Side Mission and other organizations. In addition to his law practice, Glenn was an entrepreneur, owning and operating several businesses, and was affectionately called “Papa” by many of the staff. He served for many years on the Board of Directors of Morton Community Bank.
He and Jean had three children, David (Dr. Sandra) Benckendorf of Berlin N.H., Kathy Gallo of Sarasota, Fla., and James (Jayne) of Morton, Ill.
Glenn later married Joan Baseleon in 2013. They divided their year between winters in Punta Gorda, near his sister and one brother, time in Morton, and summers on Vashon Island, Washington, Joan’s home.
Glenn was a Mason, past Commander of American Legion Post 318 in Morton, president of the Morton Jaycees, Sgt. at Arms of the National Jaycees, board member of the Central Illinois Boy Scouts, chairman of the Morton United Methodist Men, and served on other church committees as a long-time member of the Morton United Methodist Church. Upon moving to Punta Gorda, he regularly attended the First United Methodist Church.
Glenn was an avid golfer and loved to fish with his parents, siblings, and their families in Minnesota, then Manitoba. He also enjoyed scuba diving and was a private pilot and flew all over the United States. His love of travel also took him around the world, including Europe, Japan and China, and for many years traveled annually to New Orleans to take in jazz clubs.
Glenn is survived by his loving wife, Joan, his children, seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
Per his wishes, there will be no funeral service. Cremation has been accorded. Celebrate Glenn’s life by donating to the Morton United Methodist Church at 420 N. Tennessee, Morton, IL 61550 or Mortonumc.org or to the Punta Gorda First United Methodist Church at Kathy@whatis1st.com in his name.
Susan Layton
Susan Layton, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away peacefully on July 2, 2020, at the Tidewell Hospice House. Born in 1938, in Fostoria, Ohio, she was the daughter of Jane and Eldron Layton.
Susan attended Dennison University and Michigan State University, and graduated with a Master of Science in Foods. She taught at Western Michigan University where she helped develop the microwave oven and worked in Food Quality Control at Bill Knapp Restaurant, Battle Creek, Mich., and at the Marriott Hotel, Marco Island, Fla.
For the past 16 years, Susan was a resident of South Port Square, a senior living community in Port Charlotte where she was actively involved as president of The Resident’s Council and helped to found an employee scholarship fund. Susan was loved by everyone who knew her and was truly an inspiration to all. Her smile will live on forever in our memories.
Predeceased by her husband, Dell Tower, she is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Bill Colgan, Arlington Heights, Ill.; first husband, Kent Brown, Portage, Mich.; step-daughter, Diane Tower Phinney, AMI, Fla.; step-son, Dell Tower Jr., Campton N.H.; step-daughter, Marion Tower Lare, Fishkill, N.Y.; step-son, Kent Tower of Alexandra, N.H.; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren and her care companion, Rachel Penn, Punta Gorda, Fla.
No funeral services are planned at this time. To leave a message of condolence, go to www.nationalcremationsociety.com and click on obituaries. To make a monetary gift in Susan’s memory, we recommend either the South Port Square Scholarship fund or the South Port Square Employee Appreciation Fund, sent to 23033 Westchester Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33980.
Suzanne Renee Stone
Suzanne Renee Stone, 59, of Port Charlotte, Fla., died Thursday, July 23, 2020.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
ENGLEWOOD
Burchard Carl Barfknecht
Burchard Carl Barfknecht (Burch) 92, of Englewood, Fla., passed away on Dec. 3, 2019.
His funeral was held Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Prince of Peace WELS church in Englewood. Burial will follow at a later date in Madison, Wis. Burch was born in Watertown, Wis., on Dec. 26, 1926. He graduated from Madison East High School and went on to join the Army. He taught radio school at Fort Benning, Ga., during World War II. He married Jean Lois Blackmer on Sept. 17, 1950. They were married 69 years. Burch worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 30 years. They retired to Florida where he played golf five to six days a week. He was also very active in his church. Going to the beach was another one of his leisure activities.
Burch is survived by his wife, Jean; daughters, Debra (Glenn, deceased) Brookhyser, Cynthia (Donald) Slavik; grandson, Jonathan (Kate) Slavik; and “Florida daughter,” April Harmon. Also surviving are nieces, Kathy Barfknecht and Candy Moore.
Burch was preceded in death by his father, Carl; his mother, Ella; sister, Renata; and brother, Gerald.
Burch’s family wishes to thank the nurses and aids of Grand Villa of Englewood, the doctors and nurses at Englewood Hospital and Tidewell Hospice House of Englewood for their kind and loving care and help.
Margie Beatrice Ridenhour
Margie Beatrice (Bea) Ridenhour, 96, of Englewood, Fla., passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Englewood Community Hospital.
She was born on May 2, 1924, in Hickory, N.C., to James A. and Mary B. (Huffman) Martin.
Mrs. Ridenhour graduated from the Grace Hospital School of Nursing in June 1947. She worked as a nurse at Richard Baker Hospital, Hickory, N.C., and a night charge nurse at Jewish Hospital, Louisville, Ky. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Louisville, Ky., and later Christ Lutheran Church in Englewood, Fla. Bea had been a resident of Englewood for 23 years after coming from Louisville, Ky. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, spending time with friends and family, volunteering at Senior Friends Center and at the Veterans Hospital.
Bea is survived by her two daughters, Karen (Kees) Streuding of Rotonda West, Fla., and Kellie (James) McDonough of Louisville, Ky.; four grandchildren, Evan (Leah) Streuding, Lecia (Kenneth) Ackerman, Alex (Kyra) McDonough, Connor McDonough; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Leonard A. Ridenhour. Services will be scheduled at a later date with interment at the Sarasota National VA Cemetery.
The family requests memorial contributions be made in Bea’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memorial & Honor Program, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38195.
Englewood Community Funeral Home, Inc has been selected to serve the family. You may share a memory at www.englewoodfh.com.
LAKE SUZY
Diane S. Kuras
Diane S. Kuras, 82, of Lake Suzy, Fla., died peacefully, surrounded by family, on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Hope Hospice House in Cape Coral, Fla.
Diane was born June 20, 1938, in Paris, Lamar County, Texas, to the late Roger and Evelyn Jane (nee: Rush) Skidmore. She moved to Charlotte County in 1978 from Orange Park, Fla. She was a retired administrative secretary at St. Joseph Hospital in Port Charlotte which is now Bayfront Health-Port Charlotte.
Diane was a proud 25-year member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) Charlotte Bay Chapter where she served as chapter librarian, registrar, recording secretary, treasurer and editor of the newsletter. Diane served as secretary, membership chairman and publicity chairman as a member of the Charlotte County Genealogical Society. As a member of the Officers’ Wives Club, NAS Jax Naval Base, she served as president, and was runner-up for an Eve Community Service Award. Other meaningful memberships were her 40 years in Beta Sigma Phi Sorority in Port Charlotte where she achieved Master Level; FGWC/FFWC Punta Gorda Woman’s Club, Inc.; and Kentucky Colonels where she served on the General’s Staff at National Headquarters. Additionally, Diane was a Life Auxiliary member of both Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) and Disabled American Veterans (DAV). Diane was also a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Port Charlotte.
Diane was also formerly involved in a variety of volunteer work. In Port Charlotte, she served on the original Douglas T. Jacobson Veterans’ Nursing Home Board of Directors, Residents’ Fund and was the Founding Secretary. She served as a docent at the A.C. Freeman House in Punta Gorda; and in Orange Park, she volunteered at Orange Park Hospital. Diane also volunteered as a Girl Scout leader for several years in Richardson, Texas.
Diane is survived by her two loving daughters, Linda and Laura Kuras, both of Cape Coral, Fla.; two grandsons, Anthony Hines and Patrick Kuras, and wife Patty; three great-grandchildren, Paxton, Juliette and Brooks Kuras; along with cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Commander Anthony T. Kuras, U.S. Navy, retired and former Charlotte County Veterans Service Officer.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Roberson Funeral Home Chapel, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, Fla. A private family committal service and interment will follow at 2:30 p.m., Aug. 13, 2020, at Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota, Fla.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations made in Diane’s memory to Hope Hospice, 9470 HealthPark Circle, Fort Myers, FL, 33908, or online.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
Steven “Buck” Million
Steven “Buck” Million, 72, of Lake Suzy, Fla., passed away on July 12, 2020. He was born in Quincy, Ill., to Dortha M. Eichhoff Million and Harry H. Million, and is survived by his brother, Larry R. Million, and sister-in-law, Sue H. Million of Cape Coral, Fla.
For the last nine years, Dr. Million served as a Professor of Sociology (Adj.) in the Department of Social and Behavioral Sciences, at the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota. Dr. Million also taught online and face-to-face courses in School Law, as well as Senior National Lecturer in Educational Law and Finance at Nova Southeastern University for the last 10 years. Prior to that, he retired from St. John Fisher College where he designed a new doctoral program in Executive Leadership, Business, Medicine, and Education. He also spent 19 years at Winthrop University where he taught Educational Law, Philosophy and Methodology. Dr. Million spoke often of his time in the Peace Corps where he volunteered in Nepal as an agricultural extension agent. He was a graduate of the University of Florida, The University of Kansas, the University of Missouri-Columbia and St. John Fischer College. He also authored two mystery stories for young readers called “Mystery on Mirror Lake" and "Mystery of Spirit Spring," by Buck Million, currently available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble and all major book sellers. He served the community of Lake Suzy Estates as President of the HOA.
He was buried in a private service attended by family and close friends. He was appreciated by many of his colleagues, students, friends and neighbors and will be sorely missed.
There will be a celebration of life in his honor, when COVID-19 is no longer a serious threat to social gatherings. The future date will be announced to SCF as well as Lake Suzy Estates.
NORTH PORT
Charles Albert Hummer
Charles Albert Hummer, 68, of North Port, Fla., Kenosha, Wis., and Defiance, Ohio, passed away on July 29, 2020, after a long battle with health complications stemming from his years of service.
Charles “Chuck” was born to Lavina Fern Gunter-Hummer, on Dec. 2, 1951, a month after his father, Charles Albert Hummer, passed away unexpectedly. Charles entered the world a fighter and went out the same way, fighting until his last breath.
Charles was a proud military veteran serving in the Vietnam War. During that time he was a member of the 1st Cavalry Division and awarded two Bronze Stars, two Army Commendation Medals, the Air Medal and several others. He served in the Army until 1976 when he was honorably medically discharged.
Prior to becoming disabled from suffering serious side effects of Agent Orange exposure during the war, he attended Edison Community College where he became a paramedic. He then joined San Carlos as a member and Captain of Fire & Rescue as well as a volunteer in Estero. He worked as a United States Postal Service worker and lastly a certified international driver’s license examiner for the state of Wisconsin until he retired.
In his later years, Charles enjoyed traveling and exploring the world, one of his favorites being Ireland. He loved music, he especially loved watching his friends perform in their bands, getting out on the dance floor, and living it up. He published a book of poetry he had been working on for years called “Curves in the Road of Life.” In the last couple of years he spent time volunteering by participating and organizing political and veterans events. He enjoyed making his grandchildren laugh with crazy animal noises, telling jokes or quoting his favorite movie lines to his family and friends, one of his favorites being "Forrest Gump." He loved goofing around to try and get a rise out of you. Known to many as Sir Smooth or Polo Chuck, he was a self-proclaimed ladies man who was always the life of the party, especially with his friends and family.
Charles is survived by his four children: sons, Charles A. Hummer III and Eric Hummer, and daughters, Buffy (Chris) Poddany and Natalie (Tristan Berryman) Brankle. He is also survived by his loving grandchildren, Benjamin, Urijah, Eliana, Colton and Cayden; his sisters, Barbara Williamson and Sally (Chuck) Reese; and many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly. He is preceded in death by his mother, Lavina; father, Charles; and sister, Sandy Hensley.
Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Walker-Hoening Mortuary, 333 W. Main St. Napoleon, Ohio. A graveside service will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Defiance, Ohio, which will be live streamed to the Hoening Funeral Home Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made in his honor to the Gary Sinise Foundation at garysinisefoundation.org. Contributions can also be made in his honor to the Venice Regional Bayfront Hospital.
The family wishes to thank the amazing nurses and doctors of Venice Regional Bayfront Hospital, Critical Care Unit #2 in Venice, Fla., who showed such care, compassion, grace and love for our dad and family during his time there.
Please share condolences at www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.
ROTONDA WEST
Priscilla J. (Lawson) Burkhardt
On Tuesday, July 28, 2020, Priscilla J. (Lawson) Burkhardt, age 87, loving mother to three children, passed away at Brookdale Assisted Living, Rotonda West, Fla.
Priscilla was born on Nov. 17, 1932, to the late Winifred Tiskus and the late Edward Lawson. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, Richard F. Burkhardt; as well as step-father, John Tiskus.
Priscilla was a longtime resident of Glastonbury, Conn., active in both local and state politics, and serving on many committees in town, as well as chairing the Redevelopment Commission. She was active in St. James Episcopal Church in Glastonbury, and later at St. David’s Episcopal Church in Englewood, Fla.
Priscilla is survived by her three children, Richard Burkhardt of Kingwood, Texas, Christian Burkhardt of Branford, Conn., and Priscilla (Patrick) Carr of Parkland, Fla.; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Suzanne Tiskus of Branford, Conn., and Faith Spencer of Middletown, Conn.; brother-in-law, Robert (Eleanor) Burkhardt of Branford. She also leaves behind her faithful friend and aide, Tara Lamb, as well as the loving residents and staff at Brookdale Assisted Living in Rotonda.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to TideWell Hospice & Palliative Care, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238. Gulf Coast Cremations of Venice Florida is handling the arrangements.
