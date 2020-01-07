CHARLOTTE
Dolan Delaney
Dolan Delaney was born in Petersburg, Indiana on April 28, 1925 and went to his heavenly home on Sunday, January 5, 2020 while at St. Vincent in Evansville, Indiana.
After graduating from Petersburg High School with the Class of 1942, he served in the United States Air Force from 1943 to 1946. He and Betty (Hammond) Delaney were married in 1946 and spent 59 beautiful years together, until her passing in August of 2005.
Upon returning from the service Dolan worked at Palmer Electric in radio repair. In 1957 he opened Delaney TV Sales and Repair Shop in Washington, Indiana, it remained open until 1971. In 1955 he became interested and invested in the search for oil. He started his own drilling and oil exploration company, Delaney Oil, in 1958 and actively ran the business until he retired in 1992. Although, he never gave up hope of finding that 100 barrel a day oil well. Dolan was a charter member of Good Shepard Lutheran Church and was an associate member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church of Port Charlotte, Florida. His faith was strong, and he encouraged his children and grandchildren to grow in their faith. Dolan had many interests and hobbies throughout his life, he loved being a member of Rotary, amateur radio operator, playing tennis, geology, boating and especially fishing. He was constantly learning about new things and enjoyed sharing his knowledge with his family. There was nothing that his brilliant mind couldn’t master if he took an interest to do so.
Dolan was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather. He had a great sense of humor and would do just about anything to make his grandchildren laugh. Dolan was an exemplary role model for all that knew him. His generosity and kindness were unmatched. He will be missed greatly but his love, wisdom and memories will live on through his family, just as he would have wanted.
Dolan is survived by his loving family and was so proud to be the father to his five children; James Michael Delaney (Cynthia), Carlene Wright (Gary), Charles Bradford Delaney (Mary), Nolan E. “Butch” Delaney (Cyndi), 11 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Phyllis Timmons (John).
Dolan was preceded in death by; his parents, Howard and Bernice Delaney; wife, Betty Delaney; brother, Dainel Delaney; granddaughter, Delana Ashby; daughter, Lorna Ashby.
There will be a visitation on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Gill Funeral Home, 308 E. Walnut St. Washington, Indiana 47501. A funeral service will be conducted by Rev. Christopher Byars on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church at 11 a.m. with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Entombment will follow at Sugarland Memory Gardens. Memorial Contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1002 ½ NE. 6th St. Washington, Indiana 47501, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2565 Tamiami Trail Port Charlotte, Florida 33952, or the American Kidney Foundation, 6360 Button Gwinnett Dr. Atlanta, Georgia 30340. You may leave an online condolence at www.gillsince1872.com
North Port
Charles Edward Drake
Born in Lansing, Michigan on May 9, 1948.
Died in Sarasota, Florida, on December 21, 2019 at age 71.
He was a graduate of Sexton high school, Lansing Michigan. Very proud Vietnam veteran (served as a mechanic in the U.S. Army).
Retired designer/developer from Coach House Inc., Nokomis, Florida.
Proceeded in death by Robert Charles Drake and Norma Jean Beals Drake (parents), Thomas Beals Drake (brother). Gayland Duane Drake (brother) and Gloria Ann Drake Theen (sister) surviving. Thomas Journey Drake (son), Jacqueline Kristine Drake and Jordan Thomas Drake (grandchildren).
Funeral schedule for Jan 20 at 11 a.m. at Sarasota National Cemetery.
