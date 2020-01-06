CHARLOTTE
Phyllis Adsit
Phyllis B. Adsit, 93, of Port Charlotte, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. Born in Westerly, Rhode Island. Phyllis moved to Florida in 1965 and lived most of her years in Charlotte County as a longtime resident of Charlotte Towers. Phyllis retired from Charlotte County Public Schools where she worked in the food service department at Port Charlotte Middle School. She was a member of the Eastern Star for well over 50 years. She enjoyed her family, crocheting, working on jigsaw puzzles and needlecraft.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Mildred Ashworth of Westerly, Rhode Island, daughter Donna (Cookie) Scott and great-granddaughter Ashlee Jacobson. Phyllis leaves behind children Jerome (Vanda) Jacobson of Port Charlotte, Daniel (Carol) Jacobson of N. Ft. Myers. Lori (Demetrius) Revelas of Port Charlotte and Sarah Youngblood (Matt Butcosk) of Punta Gorda. Grandchildren Tracy Quintana, Tobey Susino, Cody Jacobson, Hal Armstrong III, April Emil, Adam Armstrong, Demetrius Revelas II, Alexandra Revelas. Great-grandchildren TJ & Chris Quintana, Gage Susino, Austin, Brandon & Hailey Armstrong, Savannah Armstrong, Jaden Wilbur & Ava Emil and Mina & Vladimir Revelas.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County or Tidewell Hospice of Port Charlotte.
Arrangements handled by National Cremation Society. No services or Memorials are planned. Phyllis will be laid to rest next to her parents in Westerly, Rhode Island at a later date.
Shirley S. Branchaud
PHOTO
Shirley, our beloved wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend, of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away peacefully in Port Charlotte, Florida on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at the age of 92. Shirley was born in 1927 in Nicholson, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Frank and Bessie (Phillips) Stephens. She was a graduate of Nicholson High School and a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Winchester, Virgina. She married Leo M. Branchaud in 1978 in Whippany, New Jersey.
Surviving with her husband of 41 years is a brother, Ronald Stephens of Jackson, Pennsylvania, her daughters, Sharon Toussaint (Peter), Bonnie Bischoff (William) and stepdaughter, Susan Wilson (Barry); grandchildren, Mark Toussaint (Rénee), David Toussaint (Kelly), Kyle Bischoff (Krista), Tiffany Wilson, Brian Wilson (Stacey); great grandchildren, Corinne, Ethan, and Lucas Toussaint, Christian and Kaley Jones, and Andrew Nuss; and several nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her first husband, Myron S. Moore.
A visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 am on Thursday at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church with Rev. Bjorn Lundberg officiating. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Winchester, Virgina.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, Tennessee 38148.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com.
Cloyd William George, Jr.
Photo
Flag
Cloyd William George, Jr., 93, of Port Charlotte, passed away on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Royal Palm Retirement Community.
He was born in Newville, Pennsylvania, April 23, 1926 to the late Cloyd W. George and Ethel Mae Burkholder George. He shared 50 years of marriage with his wife Takemi China George.
Cloyd retired as the operations chief of the Naha Military Port, Okinawa, after 42 years of service. He was a B-17 tail gunner in the Army Air Corps flying missions over Europe during WWII.
He enjoyed listening to Johnny Cash music and he was a lifelong member of the American Legion. Cloyd was a football and baseball fan, especially of the Steelers and Phillies. Above all, he loved caring for his family and looking after their needs.
Surviving in addition to his wife is daughter Megumi, wife of Phillip Lehman of Denver, Pennsylvania; two sons: Cloyd W. George, III., husband of Justine Hinz, Las Vegas, and Kenneth George, husband of Carolyn George, Port Charlotte; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and a sister Patsy Myers, wife of Eldon Myers, Carlisle, Pennsylvania.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Charles, Chester, Dale, Glenn, Galen, Roy, and a sister, Clover Mae McLaughlin.
An interment is planned at the Sarasota National Cemetery on Jan. 17, 2020.
Rose Mary Hermann
Rose Mary Hermann, 86, of Port Charlotte, Florida died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at Bayfront Health-Port Charlotte.
Rose was born Aug. 23, 1933 in Sharon, Pennsylvania to the late John and Mary Kaciur. She moved to Port Charlotte with her husband John in 1993 from Marion, Ohio. Rose was a retired secretary. Member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church of Port Charlotte, National Association of Retired Federal Employees, Deaf & Hard of Hearing, Inc., and former member of the Women’s Guild at St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church of Port Charlotte.
Rose is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, John R. Hermann of Port Charlotte; and a sister-in-law, Estrella Kaciur of Port Charlotte. She was preceded in death by her brother, Edward Kaciur.
Visitation will be held Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Jan. 8, 2020 at Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday 11 a.m., Jan. 9, 2020 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 21505 Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte, Florida. Private interment will be held at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte. Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
ENGLEWOOD
John B. Powers
John B. “Whitey” Powers, 76, of Rotonda West, Florida, formerly of Brighton, Massachusetts passed away at Tidewell Hospice House on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 after a long illness.
John owned his own auto repair business in Brighton, Massachusetts, for over 30 years and retired at the age of 56.
He was an avid drag racer, golfer and Patriots fan. He was a beloved friend to many and will be missed.
He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Kathryn (Gundel) Powers; his children Brian Powers and wife Rose, Steven Dionne, Tracy Fraatz and husband Jerry, Jennifer Tavares and husband Al; 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; he is also survived by his brother Kevin Powers.
No services will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
DESOTO
David Polcik
David “Bucky” Polcik of Arcadia, Florida, formerly of Montrose, Michigan, passed away Dec. 31, 2019 at the age of 79 with his faithful, loving soulmate Janis Osteen at his side. David was born May 4, 1940 to the late Joe and Anna Polcik. David spent the majority of his life in Montrose, Michigan, working for 28 years at General Motors by which he provided a comfortable home for his family.
After General Motors David started a successful real estate career in West Branch, Michigan and eventually retired to Florida.
David loved the outdoors and enjoyed spending hours in his garden, fishing with friends and camping with his family.
David is survived by his sons David(Becky) Polcik of West Dundee, Illinois, Ryan(Ann) Polcik of Cary, Illinois, son-in-law Norm Handyside of Montrose, Michigan and his loving sister Chloe Perisi. David is also survived by seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents David was preceded in death by his daughter Sue Handyside in 2014, son Tom Polcik in 2000 and his sister Joann Yeaster in 2019.
David was a member of the Arcadia, Florida Moose Lodge Chapter 1327 and enjoyed weekly fellowship with the other members of the lodge.
Moose Lodge Chapter 1327 is graciously hosting a memorial service for David on Sunday Jan. 12 at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Moose Lodge in remembrance of David.
