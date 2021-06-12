CHARLOTTE
Stephanie M. Feola
Stephanie M. Feola, 62, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away early Wednesday morning, June 9, 2021, at home with her loved ones by her side. Born Stephanie Branca in New Rochelle, New York, to her parents Stephanie and John Branca.
Stephanie spent her younger years growing up in the Bronx, where her love of the Yankees began and lasted until her passing. The family moved back to New Rochelle, where she graduated from New Rochelle High School. When she was 21, she moved to Port Charlotte and got married to John Feola. They had one son, Daniel Feola, in 1985. After her divorce, Stephanie was a single mother who worked hard to make sure Danny had a great upbringing.
In 1999, Stephanie began her career at The Green Sheet selling advertising and remained with the shopper through a few changes and eventually to the Charlotte Sun, which became The Daily Sun. She worked for them for 22 years until March 2021.
Stephanie is survived by her son, Daniel, and his wife, Christina; grandson, Daxton; and soon to make her arrival, granddaughter Mila. She is also survived by her loving partner of 18 years, Charlie Greenwald; and her brother, Joseph Branca, and his wife, Carole; her nieces, Angela “Gigi,” Crissy; and many cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. She was predeceased by her parents.
A Celebration of Stephanie’s Life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers we request that you make a donation in Stephanie’s name to either Tidewell Hospice or The American Cancer Society.
Johnson-Taylor Funeral and Cremation in Punta Gorda, will handle the arrangements.
Nancy M. Hanson
Nancy M. Hanson, 80, of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away June 6, 2021. She was born Feb. 4, 1941, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. After graduating Minnetonka High School, she attended University of Minnesota. While at the university, she found her forever love, David K. Hanson. Interestingly, they had attended the same high school. Nancy was a stay-at-home mom. David’s work took them to Saudi Arabia for 16 years moving to Punta Gorda, Florida, in 1998. She loved to travel, enjoyed orchids and had a kind heart for animals. Nancy was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church of Port Charlotte, Florida.
She is greatly missed by her husband of 60 years, David; three children, Robert (Laurie) Hanson, Kimberley (Karl) Ruedy both of Minneapolis, and Pamela (Thomas) Young of Port Charlotte; eight grandchildren, Brian, Jessica, Matthew, Paul, Sarah, Robin, Rachel and Nicholas; and her sister, Cynthia Merritt of Eugene, Oregon.
Services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2565 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the church or Tidewell Hospice Inc.
Robert Vitzthum
Robert (Bobby) Vitzthum of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, passed away June 1, 2021, in Port Charlotte, Florida.
He was 54 years old. He is the husband of 13 years to Kathy Starke and a loving stepfather to Max Starke. Christian was like a second son.
Bobby retired from the Philadelphia Fire Department and was also a Navy veteran. Bobby loved sports football, NASCAR and hockey.
He would help the neighbors here in Florida because he would say they are elderly someone should do it. But really, he loved talking with them, usually vets.
He loved our dogs Daisy, Oliver and Mia.
There will be a memorial at 11 a.m. June 19, 2021, at Edgewater Church in Port Charlotte.
In lieu of flowers you can donate to Edgewater Church in Bobby’s name.
ENGLEWOOD
Paul Brown
Paul Brown, 85, of Englewood, Florida, died May 30, 2021. He is survived by his wife, June; his two sons, Paul Michael of Orange City, Florida, and Christopher Michael of Clermont, Florida; as well as June’s two children, Andrew G. Nault, and his wife Carena of Lincoln, Rhode Island, and Amanda J. Craven, and her husband Timothy. Paul and June share five grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Lakeside Lutheran Church, Venice, Florida. Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, July 12, 2021, in New Bedford, Massachusetts.
Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Please visit the website at lemonbayfh.com for more details.
Martha Ann Combs
Martha Ann Combs, 82, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
She was born in Concord, New Hampshire, to Forrest and Pearl Tenney on Sept. 7, 1938. Martha grew up in a small town in New Hampshire that she loved so much, Peterborough, where she spent 50 years of her life. From there she moved to Englewood, Florida, where she lived for over 25 years. It wasn’t until just a few years ago that she moved to Okemos, Michigan, where she spent the remainder of her life near her two daughters and grandchildren.
Martha will fondly be remembered for being artistic and creative. She had a love and an immense appreciation for art and culture. She wanted nothing more than to make the world more beautiful any and every chance she got. She was an avid gardener and she loved to decorate. She enjoyed doing black and white photography, designing matchbook covers, and even illustrated a children’s dictionary book.
Martha is survived, and her memory cherished, by her two daughters, Carolyn Combs and Johanna Johnson; two grandsons, Anthony Thomas Amoroso and Nikil Bringi; and two son-in-laws Bobby Bringi (Carolyn) and Robert Flanders (Johanna). She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dr. John Combs, and her parents.
Edward J. Paradiso
Edward J. Paradiso, 87, of Rotonda West, Florida, died Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Bayfront Health-Port Charlotte. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
Larry P. Smart
Larry P. Smart, 71, of Placida, Florida, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Doctors Hospital in Sarasota.
Born on April 20, 1950, in Old Town, Maine, to the late Paul and Alice (Coffin) Smart, he had been a resident of the Englewood Area for 30 years coming from Salem, New Hampshire.
A graduate of Old Town High School, class of 1968; and University of Maine 1972 with a B.A. in Business Administration and was a member of Theta Chi Fraternity.
Larry worked for 35 years in the building materials industry for several companies including Diamond International, Diamond Lumber, Depot Distributors and Forest Products Supply, holding the position of Vice President/General Manager.
He enjoyed golfing, boating, fishing and travel. He was a member of the Boca Grande Club, Florida Building Materials Association, Florida Wood Council, Sarasota Chamber of Commerce, Argus Foundation of Sarasota and Northeastern Retail Lumber Dealer Association.
He is pre-deceased by his parents and a brother, Michael. Survivors include his loving wife of 29 years, Susan S. Smart; one step-daughter, Stephanie Malisos; and one sister, Anne Marie (Albert) Tauses.
A memorial Prayer Service will be said at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory, 3070 South McCall Road, Englewood. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com.
NORTH PORT
Doris Clara Doersam
After living a full and wonderful life, Doris Clara Doersam, of Rochester, New York, passed away on June 2, 2021, at the age of 100.
Predeceased by her husband, Raymond. She is survived by her children, Dawn Opperman (Marc Edelstein), and Mark Doersam; grandson, David Opperman (Annette); and very special friends, Valerie and Batch Ollinger.
She will be remembered for her zest for life, love of teaching and dedicated support for North Port, Florida. She was a volunteer for the North Port Library, Art Center and an active member of the Alamanda Garden Club, People for Trees, and always cherished her wonderful friends in North Port.
A very special thanks to the Episcopal Church Home and all the staff on 2 North for their friendship and compassionate loving care for Doris, and to the recreation staff for all the enriching activities which made her life joyful.
There will be no calling hours. Burial in Blue Mt. Lake, New York. Arrangements entrusted to Alvah Halloran & Son Funeral Home, Rochester, New York.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.