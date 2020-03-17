CHARLOTTE
Jacqueline A. Chalifour
Jacqueline A. Chalifour, 55, of Port Charlotte, Fla. died Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Bayfront Health-Port Charlotte.
Jacqueline was born November 26, 1964 in Attleboro, Mass. She moved to Florida in 1990 from Texas. She was a 30 year dedicate Registered Nurse at various Charlotte County facilities over the years. She was a U.S. Army veteran, and a devout daughter and sister. A more beautiful soul there could not be “just “Jackie”.
She is survived by her loving family, her father, Maurice G. Chalifour of Punta Gorda, Fla.; three sisters, Marie Whiston of Sunderland, Mass., Priscilla Conde of Warwick, R.I. and Aimee Chalifour of Punta Gorda; two brothers Gerard Chalifour of North Attleboro, Mass. and Edgar Chalifour of Middleboro, Mass.; She was preceded in death by her mother, Gabrielle L. Chalifour who died in 2008 and her brother, Laurent Chalifour who died in 2018.
Respecting her wishes a private graveside service will be held.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Inc, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238 www.tidewellhospice.org
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to thefamily. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
Suzanne Janell McDuffie
Suzanne Janell McDuffie, age 42, recently passed away in Orlando, Fla. She was born on November 14, 1977 in Oakland, Calif. to Bob and Cindy McDuffie.
The third of five children she enjoyed an adventurous childhood in the West before moving with her family to Southwest Florida.
She was an avid athlete for the Port Charlotte Pirates as well as gifted writer for the school paper. She graduated in 1997 with honors and completed her bachelors at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va.
Suzanne achieved great success in independent sales in both SouthWest, Fla. and Dallas, Texas before surrendering her career and possessions to pursue missions full time in Bihar, India. She ministered for three years in the villages of Bihar as well as doing courageous and powerful work against the crimes of human trafficking, delivering thousands from slavery. For her remaining years she passionately shared the love and hope of Jesus to the least of these, touching thousands of lives with the Gospel.
A loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend, Suzanne brought with her a zeal for life, an affinity for adventure, and practical and generous love that deeply impacted all who knew her. She will be greatly missed, but her joy is made full in the presence of Jesus. She is survived by father (Bob McDuffie), mother (Cindy McDuffie), siblings (Robert and Jenn McDuffie, Bradley and Rachel McDuffie, Jeremiah and Stacy McDuffie and Trent and Cynthia Palm) as well as many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by grandparents (Robert and Cherry McDuffie and Roy and Nelly Nicholson).
Memorial Service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, 75 Pine St. Englewood, FL 34223
In lieu of Flowers: Donations can be made in honor of Suzanne’s legacy and mission to IJM.org
Judith Ann Merick
Judith Ann Merick, 79, of Port Charlotte, Fla. passed away March 12, 2020. She was born March 26, 1940 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Judy and her late husband, Michael, moved to Port Charlotte in 1984 from Parma, Ohio. They were owners of American Speedy Printing in Port Charlotte nearly 25 years. She was a Master Gardner, enjoyed quilting and volunteered at Fawcett Memorial Hospital for many years. Judy attended the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Church.
She is greatly missed and loved by all who knew her.
Judy is survived by her son, Michael J (Leslie) Merick and daughter, Kathy Merick both of Port Charlotte, Fla.
Arrangements are with National Cremation Society of Port Charlotte, Fla.
Doris D. Oakley
Doris D. Oakley, 93, of Punta Gorda, Fla. passed away on March 9, 2020. She was born Nov. 28, 1926, to John and Minnie Deskin in Wapanucka, Okla.
Doris was very active within her local community and took great pride in being a bus driver for the children. She was a founding member of the Edmond Historical Society in Oklahoma and belonged to the Salvation Army Woman’s League. Upon relocating to Punta Gorda in Oct. of 2002, she became a member of the Ladies VFW Auxiliary, 5960 and attended the Salvation Army Church.
Doris was a social butterfly, who enjoyed many activities keeping her quick-witted mind sharp. She enjoyed completing puzzles, playing bingo, coloring intricate pictures and especially loved reading her favorite murder mysteries. Doris found great delight in gardening and was a huge sports fan. She will be remembered for always being joyful, honest, and kind.
Doris will be deeply missed by her daughter Susan Miller (Pete); son Lloyd Oakley (Mary); sister Wanda Jean Mudd; 5 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 59 years Lawrence; sisters Gracie, Effie Mae, Opal, and Viola; and brother Eugene.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020, from 10-11 a.m., with a service to immediately follow at Johnson-Taylor Funeral Chapel, 1515 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, FL, 33950.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Salvation Army. To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Doris, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation.
Harold Dean Owens
Harold Dean Owens, 81 of Punta Gorda, passed away on March 14, 2020
Arrangements by National Cremation Society, Port Charlotte, Florida.
ENGLEWOOD
Diane Marie Kazi
Diane Marie Kazi, 74, of Englewood, Fla. died Saturday, March 7, 2020.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
